HEALTHY HABITS| Strong at any age: Why muscle is the most underrated health tool for women

For decades, women were encouraged to prioritise cardio while avoiding strength training for fear of “bulking up.” Strength training however helps the body maintain lean tissue — which becomes increasingly important as we age. Picture: 123RF

When women think about health, the focus often falls on weight, cardio fitness, or eating “clean”.

Muscle, however, is rarely part of the conversation — despite being one of the most powerful tools we have for long-term health.

Strength isn’t just about appearance. It’s about resilience, independence, and quality of life.

From around the age of 30, adults begin to lose muscle mass gradually. This muscle loss is a problem that, for many years, no one spoke about.

For women, this process accelerates after 40 and again after menopause due to hormonal changes.

Without intervention, this loss can lead to:

• Slower metabolism;

• Increased body fat;

• Reduced bone density;

• Higher injury risk; and

• Poor balance and mobility.

The concerning part? Many women don’t notice the loss until everyday tasks start feeling harder — climbing stairs, carrying groceries or getting up from the floor.

Muscle matters more than you think. Muscle is not just for movement — it plays a vital role in overall health.

Adequate muscle mass:

• Supports joint stability and posture;

• Protects against injury and falls;

• Improves insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control;

• Increases metabolic health;

• Supports bone strength; and

• Enhances confidence and mental wellbeing.

In many ways, muscle acts like an insurance policy for ageing well.

For decades, women were encouraged to prioritise cardio while avoiding strength training for fear of “bulking up.”

This cardio-only myth has done significant harm.

Cardio has benefits, but on its own it does not preserve muscle mass, nor does it adequately protect bones or joints.

Excessive cardio without strength training can even contribute to muscle loss over time.

Strength training, on the other hand, helps the body maintain lean tissue — which becomes increasingly important as we age.

It’s never too late to start. One of the most encouraging truths about muscle is that it responds at any age.

Studies consistently show that women in their 50s, 60s and beyond can build strength safely with the right guidance.

Strength training does not need to be extreme or intimidating. It can be:

• Bodyweight-based;

• Low-impact;

• Adapted for injuries or joint issues; and

• Done at home or in short sessions.

What matters most is consistency and correct technique.

Strength and confidence go hand in hand. Beyond the physical benefits, strength training has a powerful psychological effect.

Women who feel physically strong often report feeling more confident, capable and resilient in daily life.

There is something deeply empowering about trusting your body — knowing it can support you, protect you and carry you through life’s demands.

A shift in perspective is needed.

Rather than asking, “How can I lose weight?” a better question may be: “How can I build a body that will support me for the rest of my life?”

Muscle is not about aesthetics alone. It’s about longevity, independence and living well — at any age.

Strength is not reserved for athletes or the young. It is a lifelong investment, and one every woman deserves to make.

