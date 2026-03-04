EDITORIAL | Transparency will be key in investigations at Stirling High School

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stirling High School in East London is experiencing first-hand the drawbacks of technology. Picture: MARK ANDREWS

AI technology has transformed many aspects of our day-to-day lives, from self-driving cars and smart watches monitoring our vitals, to online shopping or asking Alexa or Siri about the weather forecast.

Social media platforms have made it possible to reach global audiences, with companies capitalising on AI technology to enhance their marketing material and target specific groupings.

Its benefits are vast, but the advancement of technology comes with its own pitfalls.

Disinformation on the internet has been fueled by fake news articles and doctored videos and images.

Anonymous users, or keyboard warriors as they are notoriously known, are able to weaponise technology to launch vicious attacks against individuals without proof or accountability.

Stirling High School in East London is experiencing first-hand the drawbacks of technology.

AI-generated videos using photographs of staff members have emerged on social media in recent weeks. These videos, posted under anonymous accounts on TikTok, not only poke fun at teachers but also make serious allegations of inappropriate conduct against some.

One AI-generated video using a photograph of a male staffer is scripted to dance with the caption: “Dance if you can’t keep your hands off grade 8s”.

Stirling has laid a complaint with the police and called on the services of top cybercrime expert Jason Jordaan to trace the culprit, who is believed to be a pupil.

If found and over the age of 14, Jordaan warns, “they can be held liable for their actions”.

Simply ignoring or dismissing these claims outright risks overlooking potential issues that could affect pupils’ safety and well-being

The provincial department of education says it is also working with the school to uncover the facts.

These videos can damage the reputation of the teachers featured, particularly if the claims go beyond just harmless fun.

Stirling has a responsibility to protect its staff. The school’s decision to involve a cyber expert and law enforcement is a necessary step to identify those responsible for creating and sharing the videos.

However, its investigation should not stop there.

While the way in which these allegations are spread is unacceptable, even the slightest suggestion of inappropriate conduct by teachers must be taken seriously by both the parents and school.

Simply ignoring or dismissing these claims outright risks overlooking potential issues that could affect pupils’ safety and well-being.

Parents have to demand full transparency during the investigation and assurance that the school takes a zero tolerance approach to any improper behaviour by pupils or staff members.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch