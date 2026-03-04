COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota dies after ‘long illness’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congress of the People (COPE) leader and co-founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died. He was 77.

Lekota died in the early hours on Wednesday.

COPE deputy leader Teboho Loate confirmed Lekota’s passing, saying it followed “a period of illness”.

“The Lekota family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the party asks the public and media to respect their wishes,” he said.

[Lekota] passed away this morning after a long illness in the presence of his family. — K Lekota, family member

“The party will issue regular media statements to inform the nation about developments. Details regarding memorial arrangements and tributes will be communicated in due course.”

In a short statement, a Lekota family member, K Lekota, said Mosiuoa “passed away this morning after a long illness in the presence of his family”.

Lekota served as defence minister for nine years between June 1999 and September 2008 under then president Thabo Mbeki.

He was among cabinet members who resigned when the ANC recalled Mbeki from office in September 2008, following the ANC’s highly divisive Polokwane conference.

Lekota, as a form of protest for Mbeki’s recall, later served “divorce papers” on the ANC and formed Cope. He had been the ANC’s national chairperson for the 10 years preceding that development.

In August 2022 Lekota revealed that he had been struggling with prostate cancer.

