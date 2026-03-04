Theatre trio extend month of love with musical production

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ultimate cabaret experience promises an evening of music, dance and high energy entertainment at Alexandra Playhouse from March 5 to 14. Picture: SUPPLIED

A new cabaret production — I Would Do Anything For Love — is set to take to the stage at the Alexander Playhouse in Cambridge from March 5-14.

Presented by Trident Productions, the show promises an evening of music, humour and high-energy performances.

Trident Productions is a newly formed local theatre company founded by three familiar names in East London’s performing arts scene — director Alison Hillstead, musical director Nathan Johannesson and choreographer Vicky Luff.

Although the company itself is new, the three have worked together for many years and share a long history on stage.

They were previously behind the popular Valentine’s productions staged at the former East London Arts Theatre.

However, following the Covid-19 pandemic and the sale of the theatre building in 2021, those annual shows stopped.

Our aim was to partner with charities and organisations, allowing us to use certain evenings as fundraising opportunities — Vicky Luff, choreographer

Luff said the three decided to reunite to revive that tradition.

“We decided to get back together and collaborate again to revive our Valentine’s show,” she said.

“This year, we’ve extended the month of love and are bringing back I Would Do Anything For Love.”

She said the production was intended to do more than entertain. From the outset, Trident Productions wanted to structure the show to benefit the wider community.

“Our aim was to partner with charities and organisations, allowing us to use certain evenings as fundraising opportunities,” she said.

Under the arrangement, a charity purchases a performance evening and sells tickets to raise funds for its cause. Trident performs the show, the organisation retains the proceeds, and the production team covers its own costs.

“This year, two organisations have come on board,” Luff said.

“Down Syndrome Amatole will host the performance on Friday March 6, while Rotary East London will take the spotlight on Friday March 13.

“The remaining evenings are open to the general public.”

Auditions were held in 2025, and rehearsals began in mid-January, giving the cast several weeks to prepare what Luff described as a polished, family-friendly show.

Audiences can expect well-known songs performed by a line-up of local singers and dancers, supported by a live band featuring keyboard, drums, bass guitar and rhythm guitar.

Familiar names such as Jonathan Buitendag and Bryan Voke form part of the cast, alongside a chorus of male and female performers.

The production runs for about 90 minutes, including an interval, and explores the lengths people will go to for love through humour, drama and music.

The soundtrack includes favourites such as I Would Do Anything For Love, All I Care About Is Love, Where Is My Husband?, Take A Chance On Me and Does Your Mother Know?, encouraging audiences to sing along.

Tickets cost R150 per person at the door. Guests will be seated at tables and are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.

Luff said the show was suited to a range of audiences, whether for a date night, a group outing or to support local theatre.

