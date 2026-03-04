Traffic department brought to grinding halt after power cut off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IN THE DARK: The traffic department offices in Wilsonia have been plunged into disarray after an outstanding municipal account left them without electricity this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Frustrated residents were turned away from the provincial traffic department offices in Wilsonia this week after the facility was left without electricity due to an outstanding municipal account.

A notice taped to the door on Tuesday read: “Please note: Due to non availability of electricity, we would be unable to render services today!!! NB: Apologies for inconvenience.”

Driving school instructor and owner Jeff Damba said several of his clients were unable to write their learner’s tests or complete booked driver’s licence tests.

“Most of my clients do their tests in Wilsonia. I heard about the department being closed yesterday,” he said.

“The apparent reason that we were told was that they do not have electricity because they have an unpaid bill owed to the municipality.

“People are stranded and worried. Their learner’s licences are about to expire. Some have booked and paid the required fees.”

He said he had to drive one client back to Gonubie after she was unable to sit for her test.

Another client was anxious because his learner’s licence expires on the 13th.

“He went there on Monday having booked but was unable to pay,” Damba said.

“Our own lives have been affected as driving school owners.

“We had to put some of our expenses on hold. Our employees are also affected.”

He urged the department of transport to intervene urgently.

A parent from Mdantsane, who accompanied her son to pay for his upcoming driver’s test, said he risked missing his scheduled test date because the payment deadline fell on Tuesday.

“His date confirmed is on Thursday, however the deadline for payment is today [Tuesday].

“That means he can’t do his tests on Thursday. It’s been three whole days of attempting.

“It’s very inconveniencing as a parent trying to help my child navigate his life away from drugs.

“Many people were angry. It’s a waste of money for everyone who went there.”

She also questioned why no communication had been issued to inform the public about the power outage.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that the Wilsonia offices had been experiencing electricity supply challenges since mid-February.

“During this period, the department continued to render services through the use of a backup generator.

“However, the generator experienced technical challenges from Sunday evening, which resulted in limited-service interruptions.”

He said the electricity interruption was linked to an outstanding municipal account.

“This matter is currently receiving urgent attention, and processes are under way to settle the account and restore full services.

“Parallel to this, technical teams are attending to the generator to stabilise interim operations.”

To minimise inconvenience, some services have been temporarily redirected to the Buffalo City municipality traffic station.

Binqose said affected clients, including those with bookings for learner’s and driver’s licence tests, were being accommodated.

“They may choose to be rescheduled or assisted at alternative service points, including BCM, and refunds will be processed where necessary.”

The department said it was working to resolve the matter urgently and appealed for patience.

