Book fair develops into a literacy initiative

Published novelist and radio host Cinga Dyala, founder of the World of Art Movement, is to host the Uncuthu Lwencwadi Book Fair on Saturday at Cortex Hub.

Supported by the National Arts Council of SA, the project aims to promote a strong culture of reading and writing among young people, especially in townships and rural areas.

Dyala said the book fair was more than just a one-day gathering, but a literacy initiative focused on primary schools, high schools and special schools.

“The goal is to build a reading and writing community that will continue to grow long after the event ends.”

The programme is championed by the World of Art Movement NPC, an organisation based at the Mdantsane Community Arts Centre.

The movement runs a child development programme to nurture young talent in the arts.

However, after seeing worrying statistics about illiteracy among school pupils released by Stats SA, the team realised they needed to do more.

“The results made us understand that we are facing an issue beyond just nurturing talents,” Dyala said.

“We had to tap into the literature space and launch programmes that speak directly to reading and writing.”

Through this new focus, the organisation ran a writing competition for pupils.

The winners will have their short stories published in an anthology and their names will be announced on the day of the book fair.

“This opportunity gives young writers a platform to shine and see their work in print.

“In addition, a reading competition will take place during the event, along with poetry recitals and storytelling sessions.”

In total, 90 pupils aged between 10 and 17 will take part.

Some will compete in reading, others in writing, while some will showcase their talents in poetry and storytelling.

The schools involved include Langelitsha Senior Primary, Mdantsane Primary, Zwelihle Primary, Siviwe Higher Primary, Funeka Primary, Mbulelo Primary, Khayalethu Special School, Vukuhambe Special School, Enoch Sontonga Senior Secondary, Ngwenyathi High, Loyiso High and John Bisseker High.

A child is a child, regardless of their challenges, so we want to bridge the gap between special schools and mainstream schools — Cinga Dyala, founder of the World of Art Movement

Dyala said the inclusion of special needs schools was a reflection of the organisation’s belief that literature and art knew no physical or mental challenges.

“A child is a child, regardless of their challenges, so we want to bridge the gap between special schools and mainstream schools.”

Dyala said the pupils were not chosen based on perfection, but on passion.

“We are promoting the culture of reading for enjoyment.

“We selected learners who are willing to learn, and while some were not confident readers at first, they have improved greatly through this programme.”

The event has drawn strong community support as schools and local libraries have provided books and pupils.

Industry experts and authors have also stepped in to mentor participants and serve as judges.

Among the authors involved are two teenage writers, Akahlulwa Ncokazi and Ovayo Mbotshelwa, who serve as an inspiration to younger pupils.

Award-winning children’s book author Ntombozuko Matshamba, recently named best author for children’s books at the Arts and Culture Provincial Awards, will also be part of the judging panel.

The team have partnered with local publishing house Afroglyphics Publishers to produce the anthology.

The book fair will begin at 10am, with participants arriving at 9am for registration, and will end at 3pm.

The day’s programme includes reading competitions, literacy games, writing activities, performances, team-building sessions and networking opportunities.

There will also be fun activities such as face painting and opportunities for pupils to interact with authors and other literacy enthusiasts.

Though this is the first event focused fully on literature, Dyala said it was an extension of the organisation’s annual Inkcubeko Yomntwana Arts Festival.

Planning took just over a month, with support from the National Arts Council making it possible to travel to rural and township schools to organise the logistics.

In the long run, Dyala hopes to build a lasting literacy movement that empowers young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to take up space on big stages and platforms.

