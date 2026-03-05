DNA links lead to 25-year jail term for EC rapist who targeted two women 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ayanda Sotyato has been jailed for raping two women in Dutywa.

An Eastern Cape man who raped two women in separate incidents has been handed 25 years in jail after DNA evidence linked him to the cases.

The attacks happened in Dutywa.

Ayanda Sotyato, 31, was arrested on September 16 2024 for both incidents.

When Sotyato appeared in the Dutywa magistrate’s court, the investigating officer successfully opposed his bail application.

The matter was later transferred to the Butterworth regional court.

On Monday, he was convicted on both counts of rape.

The first incident took place on October 30 2022 when a 41-year-old D woman was raped by an unknown man while walking home.

The victim, who was walking from a local tavern during the early hours of the morning when the incident happened, opened a rape case.

“At the time, the suspect was unknown and the case was later closed as undetected,” police spokesperson Colonel Mawisa said.

In a separate incident on December 7 2022, a 46-year-old woman was attacked and raped while she was in open fields searching for traditional herbs.

Sotyato, who was armed with a bush knife, assaulted the victim before raping her.

The matter was reported to police and a case was opened for investigation.

“Both victims were taken to a Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) for medical examinations where forensic samples were collected for DNA analysis,” Mawisa said.

“The Forensic Science Laboratory later found that the same male DNA profile was linked to both rape incidents.

“The cases were then reopened for further investigation and assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Siyabulela Yeyana.

“Through further investigation, a person of interest was identified and buccal samples were obtained for DNA comparison.”

The results linked Sotyato to both rape cases.

