Eastern Cape accelerates health infrastructure and specialist care expansion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of health’s accelerated infrastructure delivery programme is transforming healthcare facilities across the province and correcting decades of underinvestment in critical infrastructure. File photo

The department of health’s accelerated infrastructure delivery programme is transforming healthcare facilities across the province and correcting decades of underinvestment in critical infrastructure.

In January/February 2026, the Health MEC, Ntandokazi Capa led an extensive infrastructure oversight drive across Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo Districts, reaffirming the Department’s commitment to accountability, delivery, and quality.

Among the most significant projects is the construction of the new 100-bed Greenville District Hospital in Mpandinini, a R168 million investment that will fundamentally change healthcare access for surrounding communities.

For years, patients in this area have had to travel more than 250 kilometres to access higher-level care. Once complete, this modern facility will bring essential services closer to home, reduce referral pressures on regional hospitals, and ensure that rural communities receive dignified, quality care within their own district.

The completion of the Meje Community Health Centre, a flagship National Health Insurance facility in Alfred Nzo District, replaces ageing infrastructure and introduces a new standard of primary healthcare delivery in the area.

The project has already created hundreds of jobs, empowered local small businesses through subcontracting opportunities, and invested in skills development for local workers, demonstrating how health infrastructure also contributes to economic development.

The redevelopment of Bambisana Hospital is another project that is modernising a critical district hospital serving thousands of residents in the OR Tambo District. New wards, improved clinical spaces, and upgraded staff accommodation are already improving working conditions for healthcare professionals and enhancing patient care.

These projects form part of a broader infrastructure pipeline that includes the redevelopment of hospitals such as Zithulele and Madwaleni, which will further expand clinical capacity and strengthen referral systems across the province.

In February 2026, MEC Capa officially welcomed 50 newly appointed healthcare professionals at Frere Tertiary Hospital, including specialists, doctors, nurses, and senior clinical leaders. This milestone marked the successful placement of all critical posts identified for the institution, strengthening its ability to deliver specialised services.

Through the Ministerial Intervention Programme, the Department has secured funding to recruit more than 429 additional healthcare professionals, reinforcing the province’s clinical backbone.

The recruitment of 248 Emergency Care Officers and paramedics is directly strengthening the province’s emergency medical services. These professionals are enabling the activation of 31 additional ambulances, drastically improving emergency response capacity and ensuring faster access to lifesaving care, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Additionally, the arrival of interns and community service professionals, including hundreds of young doctors, is strengthening frontline services while building the next generation of healthcare professionals for the province.

In a historic breakthrough for reproductive healthcare, the department of officially launched the province’s first public In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Clinic at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, located at the province’s only central hospital, which serves more than 3.6 million people.

This milestone positions the Eastern Cape among only a handful of provinces in South Africa offering public IVF services, making this facility just the fifth public IVF clinic in the country.

For thousands of families across the province, this restores hope, dignity, and access to care that was previously out of reach. Until now, patients were forced to travel to other provinces or pay between R80,000 and R100,000 per cycle in the private sector, placing treatment beyond the reach of most citizens.

MEC Capa said the establishment of the clinic reflects deliberate investment in both infrastructure and specialist skills. The Department has supported the training and placement of reproductive health specialists, embryologists, and specialised nursing staff to ensure the facility operates at international clinical standards.

The clinic is not only providing treatment but also addressing stigma, advancing reproductive justice, and ensuring that public healthcare in the Eastern Cape continues to expand beyond basic services to include advanced, life-changing care.

The department is investing in long-term solutions to ensure the sustainability of healthcare services.

The launch of the Walter Sisulu University Rural Clinical School at St Elizabeth Regional Hospital marks a turning point in rural healthcare training. By placing medical students directly in rural facilities, the programme is building a pipeline of healthcare professionals who are trained in and committed to serving rural communities.

To date, 10 intern doctors have already been placed at the facility and have been at work since January 2026.

Backed by a budget of R7.1 billion to improve the health profile of the people of the Eastern Cape, there are improvements in maternal and child health.

Early antenatal bookings improved to 67.5%, above the 65% target.

The maternal mortality rate dropped to 78 per 100,000 from 139 per 100,000.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane in his SOPA address said this notable improvement is attributed to improved clinical oversight on expectant mothers.

Government is expanding the programme of delivering medication for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure.

The number of patients benefitting from this programme is 534,000 in the province.

A total of 29,000 people received psychosocial support, largely in the disaster-affected districts, through the Integrated Mental Health Services.

Mabuyane said capacitating healthcare facilities with highly trained healthcare workers is an ongoing commitment of the government.

Between April 2025 and January 2026, 543 doctors and 993 nurses were appointed to care for patients in the province’s healthcare facilities.

Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital recently opened a state-of-the-art Urology Unit which was made possible by a donation of R3.5 million from a mining company.

Government has established a renal dialysis unit at St Elizabeth Regional Hospital in Ingquza Hill Municipality. As a result, patients from the far northeastern part of our province will no longer travel to Mthatha Regional Hospital for these services.

Government is establishing more renal dialysis units in Chris Hani and Sarah Baartman districts in the next financial year. The broader goal is to ensure each district has a basket of basic specialist services in the next three years.

In 2026, government will complete upgrades at Cecilia Makiwane and Dora Nginza Hospitals to accommodate Cerebral Palsy Centres of Excellence with specialised clinical, therapeutic, and family support spaces.

Daily Dispatch