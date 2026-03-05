History can wait: Project to document BCM’s heritage stalls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HISTORY CAN WAIT: One of the faded info boards stiil remaining along the Esplanade. Two years later and BCMDA's updated information boards are yet to be installed at the beachfront. The agency had two boards, “The House of Pato” and “Beachfront hotels and City Jazz” billboards removed as they showed incorrect information.

A Buffalo City Metro Development Agency project meant to document the metro’s rich history for the benefit of tourists and residents has stalled — two years after its rollout was marred by controversy.

In early 2024, the agency began erecting interpretive information boards on a culture and heritage route aimed at bringing “the rich history and traditions of the region to the world through a series of curated journeys, highlighting the stories and places of our ancestors”.

But errors in the information carried on two of the installations on the East London Esplanade caused an uproar, forcing the agency to take them down.

The boards in question were titled, “The House of Phato” and “Beachfront hotels and City Jazz”.

The agency had promised to reinstall the boards, which cost about R5,000 each, with correct information in June 2024.

However, this did not happen and the project has stalled.

The “House of Phato” board made reference to the Xhosa traditional leader’s two sons, Gcaleka and Rharhabe.

However, Gcaleka and Rharhabe were the sons of the King Phalo and not Phato.

Phato was a paramount chief, whose family as recently as 2020 contested the renaming of the East London Airport to King Phalo Airport.

The second board, which showed the wrong picture of the Beach Hotel, was also called into question.

This week, the BCM Development Agency’s spokesperson, Nomkitha Zokufa said the delay in reinstalling the two boards on the Esplanade was primarily due to budgetary constraints which had affected the broader rollout of the interpretive board programme.

Boards were meant to be erected in 2024 in other areas of the metro, such as Mdantsane, Zwelitsha, Qonce and Bhisho.

“BCMDA has submitted a budget proposal to the metro to support the reinstallation of the two interpretive boards in the Quigney/Esplanade area in the new financial year (2026/2027), as well as the rollout of similar boards in other identified heritage nodes across the metro, including Duncan Village, Mdantsane, Qonce-Zwelitsha-Bhisho and Dimbaza,” Zokufa said.

On Tuesday, a Dispatch team drove past the Esplanade, where the two flawed signposts were removed.

The seven information boards that remained were faded and barely legible.

Zokufa said the final number of boards in each area would be determined during the detailed implementation phase.

However, generally each node would have a minimum of eight storylines, as the programme was designed to prioritise key heritage and tourism nodes.

“BCMDA remains committed to ensuring that Buffalo City’s history and heritage are accurately documented and accessible to residents and visitors alike,” she said.

Quigney Ratepayers Association member Satish Nair said: “We do not know what happened to the funds because the project looks incomplete, and they have moved offices, and [we] do not know where.”

The Esplanade often has international visitors, especially during the cruise ship season, and there is nothing at all about the information boards erected by BCMDA that would make people want to read them — Sue Bentley, DA councillor

Buffalo City Metro DA councillor Sue Bentley said the boards were important from an educational perspective, but needed to be eye-catching and professional to attract people’s attention.

“The Esplanade often has international visitors, especially during the cruise ship season, and there is nothing at all about the information boards erected by BCMDA that would make people want to read them.”

She described the boards as an eyesore.

“Some had errors, and the materials used were substandard.

“The views over the sea from the Esplanade are amazingly beautiful, and those boards are an eyesore.

“BCMDA never sends reports through to council unless forced to through opposition notices of question and, even then, they choose to be economical with the truth in their responses.”

