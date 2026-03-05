Police officers not telling truth about how accused were transported, says defence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Defence lawyers in the Lusikisiki massacre trial have accused police officers who are state witnesses of hiding the truth about how two accused men were transported after their arrest, raising questions of a possible cover-up.

At the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki on Wednesday, attorneys argued that officers were refusing to take responsibility for who transported the accused on October 16 2024.

They said the lack of clear answers from officers about who travelled with suspects raised concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

The defence argued that none of the officers could recall travelling with the accused, suggesting they were protecting one another.

Sergeant Lulama Falo, of the serious and violent crimes investigations unit’s track and trace team, was accused by Bonga Hintsa’s attorney, Zama Somahela, of refusing to tell the truth about who was in the vehicle he was driving.

Somahela put it to Falo that he was the officer driving a bakkie in which the two accused, Hintsa and Aphiwe Ndende, were transported from Mbizana to Lusikisiki after being transferred from Port Shepstone police to Eastern Cape police.

“The reason you do not want to take responsibility is you assaulted the accused,” Somahela said.

“The accused were thrown into the bakkie you were driving. Both accused were in your vehicle.”

Falo denied the allegation.

“There were never any accused in the bakkie that was driven by me,” Falo said.

“It is a lie. The suspects were travelling in vehicles that were driven by the investigators.”

You said that ‘these dogs don’t need to be alive’ — Zama Somahela, attorney

Somahela, together with Ndende’s attorney Mawande Nokwali, also accused Falo of insulting and assaulting the accused.

“You clapped them across the face, saying ‘these are dogs that need to be given toy guns, set free and shot at as they are running away’.

“You said that ‘these dogs don’t need to be alive’,” he put to Falo.

The officer denied the allegations.

Earlier, Port Shepstone K9 officer Warrant Officer Zane Moodley told the court how police arrested Ndende, Hintsa and Onele Fish Jele at Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone.

Moodley testified that only one accused, Hintsa, was placed in leg irons, but defence attorney Nokwali claimed both accused shared one pair of leg irons. The police officer denied that.

Six men — alleged massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Ndende, 25, Myekethe, Hintsa, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face charges related to the mass shooting in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, on September 28 2024.

A total of 18 people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were shot dead when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

A 19th murder charge relates to the killing of politician Mncedi Gijana on August 19 2024.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty.

Myekethe is not charged with Gijana’s murder, while Nomdlembu faces charges only of possession of firearms and ammunition.

The trial continues on Thursday.

