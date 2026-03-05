Shelter at last for Eastern Cape family after years of hardship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HOPE RESTORED: Bulelwa Rasmeni lived in a shack for years after storms destroyed her mud home in Mpoza village.

For more than a decade Bulelwa Rasmeni lived in a leaking shack hundreds of kilometres from her Eastern Cape home after storms destroyed the house she had built with her own hands.

Now, after years of hardship and uncertainty, the 56-year-old mother from Mpoza village in the rural hinterland of KwaBhaca has finally stepped into a home of her own again.

Rasmeni this year received a newly built two-bedroom RDP house from Umzimvubu local municipality, ending more than 10 years of instability for her and the children and grandchildren who depended on her.

Her ordeal began in 2014 when heavy rains and gale-force winds battered the village, destroying the one-room mud house she had built herself.

At the time she was raising young children and providing care for grandchildren. Her eldest child, then in Grade 7, had helped her construct the home.

In a single storm, everything was lost.

“I built that house together with my children,” Rasmeni said.

“When it was destroyed, it felt like our whole world had collapsed as it was the only house we had.

“When I was 13 I used to watch my father building houses and I’d help him by passing blocks, so building my house was not a challenge.”

Bulelwa Rasmeni outside her new home, handed over by the Umzimvubu Local Municipality mayor. Picture: SUPPLIED

With no stable income, Rasmeni relied on consultation fees from her work as a sangoma, along with her children’s social grants and the R350 social relief of distress grant to survive.

Financial pressure eventually forced her to leave the village and to move to Tembisa in Gauteng in search of a way to support her family.

Instead of finding stability, she spent years living in a small shack that leaked badly when it rained.

“Life in Tembisa was very hard,” she said.

“When it rained, we would cover the roof with plastic bags to stop water coming in. It was not a safe or comfortable for me or my children.”

Rasmeni returned to Mpoza early last year, determined to rebuild her life.

Relatives and neighbours stepped in to help.

Community members donated zinc sheets and local men assisted in building a shack so the family could have shelter.

“I came back home with hope but no means. My community stood by me when I had nothing,” she said.

I have a proper home for my children and I can even sleep comfortably with less worries of my house being destroyed by rain or winds — Bulelwa Rasmeni, KwaBhaca mother

Relief finally arrived this week when the Umzimvubu municipality handed over the new house.

“Today I am beyond happy,” Rasmeni said.

“I have a proper home for my children and I can even sleep comfortably with less worries of my house being destroyed by rain or winds.

“We have suffered for many years, but now we can finally live in a stable home.”

Umzimvubu mayor Zukiswa Ndevu said the handover formed part of Human Rights Month commemorations under the theme “Bill of Rights at 30, making human dignity real”.

“We are not only handing over a house, but restoring hope and dignity to a family that has endured great hardship,” she said.

“We remain committed to ensuring that vulnerable households across our municipality receive the support they deserve.”

Ndevu said the municipality intervened after officials assessed their living conditions, which meant Rasmeni’s case was prioritised.

“The municipality understands there are other families living under similar conditions,” she said.

“We want to assure residents their matters are receiving the urgency they deserve.”

