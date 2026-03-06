Border rugby mourns loss of mentor to many, Ludwe Booi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Border Bulldogs coach Ludwe Booi died earlier this week after a short illness. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tributes have poured in from across the rugby community following the sudden death of former Border Bulldogs player and coach Ludwe Booi, who passed away this week at the age of 38 after a short illness.

Booi died in hospital in East London, leaving family, friends and colleagues saddened by the loss of a man widely respected for his work with young players.

Family friend Abongile Dlani said the family was still trying to come to terms with the news.

“The family is in total shock. He was just home at Engcobo last week,” Dlani said.

“His mother is devastated and so are his three brothers.

“He was admitted to hospital after he started feeling pain. Within 24 hours he had passed away.”

Dlani said Booi had played an important role in mentoring young players.

“He was like a father figure to those kids,” he said.

A former Border Bulldogs forward, Booi built a strong reputation as a coach and mentor across school, university and provincial rugby structures.

During his coaching career, he was involved with Hudson Park High School, East London Police Rugby Club, Walter Sisulu University (WSU), the Border U20 and U21 teams and Border Bulldogs.

WSU All Blacks head coach Thembani Mkokeli described Booi as a colleague and a friend.

“It’s painful to hear that a great person like Ludwe is gone.

“He was one of the best coaches around, especially in the forwards department, which he specialised in,” Mkokeli said.

“We played together for Border Bulldogs. Our relationship started way back then.”

Mkokeli said he later invited Booi to join the WSU coaching set-up to strengthen the forwards.

“He always came up with new ideas for each game.”

The pair enjoyed success together, helping guide WSU to the Varsity Shield final in 2021.

“He did a tremendous job with the forwards.

“When I arrived there were players who couldn’t even scrum, but in the short time of working with Ludwe, a lot changed,” Mkokeli said.

In 2024, they also coached the Border U21 side to the semifinals of the SA Shield.

Later that year, they joined the Border senior team coaching staff following Lumumba Currie’s departure to the Junior Springboks.

Ludwe will be remembered as the coach who came to coach Border U20 when Border was under administration and nothing was smooth, but he took Border U20s to the finals — Zuko Badli, Border Rugby president advocate

Border Rugby president advocate Zuko Badli said Booi would be remembered for his contribution during a difficult time for the union.

“Ludwe will be remembered as the coach who came to coach Border U20 when Border was under administration and nothing was smooth, but he took Border U20s to the finals,” Badli said.

Former teammate and coaching colleague Ntando Kebe said Booi had been a key figure in his rugby journey.

“We played together for Border U21, where he was my captain.

“We then coached together at the border under 20s.

“We also played together for Fort Hare, so it was a long journey,” Kebe said.

“It’s sad. I just can’t believe it.”

In recent years, Booi had begun building a coaching career abroad.

He had a short stint in Ukraine before the conflict with Russia disrupted rugby there, and later coached Kolkhi Raindebi, a semi-professional club in Georgia’s second tier.

His most recent role was with German club TSV Victoria Linden, which competes in the Rugby Bundesliga.

Badli extended his condolences to Booi’s family and the wider rugby fraternity.

“Though Ludwe was currently plying his trade overseas, he will forever be a Border Rugby product and child,” he said.

Booi will be laid to rest in Engcobo on March 14.

