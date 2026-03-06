Fatal stabbing of Eastern Cape pupil triggers crackdown at school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A grade 11 pupil was fatally stabbed at Toise Senior Secondary School near Qonce on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have announced random police searches, counselling programmes and intervention by community leaders at an Eastern Cape school after the fatal stabbing of a pupil during a fight linked to football rivalry.

The measures were announced on Thursday as education officials, police and community leaders visited Toise Senior Secondary School in KwaNonkcampa, a village outside Qonce.

Grade 11 pupil Simangaliso Jubisa, 16, was fatally stabbed during a fight with another pupil on Tuesday morning.

His alleged assailant, also aged 16, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The fight reportedly stemmed from tensions between pupils linked to rival village soccer teams after a tournament last weekend.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said fatal attack happened one day after police had conducted a search for weapons at the school.

He said search-and-seizure operations, conducted by police in partnership with the school governing body (SGB), would continue without prior notice.

“That’s the first [intervention],” Mtima said.

“There’s going to be some counselling taking place within the school where we’ll be debriefing learners and conducting trauma counselling to those who witnessed this, also the educators.

“It was also agreed that those that were here, the headmen, the counsellors, must go to their villages because this school is made up of [pupils from] seven villages.

“So those from these seven villages must meet in each and every village and decide what will be the next step.

“By this, I mean how best can they ensure that since kids are coming from these villages picked up by the school transport, how do they ensure that when they get to the school transport, there are no weapons.

“So that by the time they arrive here, they do not bring weapons. We’re trying to close the gaps,” Mtima said.

SGB chair Anele Faba said the fight started early in the morning.

“The report we have is that this thing happened very early, before the teachers even came to school; only the cooking staff were at the school.

“After the boys were dropped off by the scholar transport, they started fighting over something that had happened during a football match this past weekend.

“To be honest, both [allegedly] had knives and the other pupil [Simangaliso] was then stabbed and taken to hospital.

“We received a call at about 2pm that he was no more.”

Faba said the school had never experienced such an incident before.

“Boys have always fought, even rivalry between villages through stick fighting, but this is the first time we’ve seen this in our school; never [before] has such a thing happened.”

The deadly altercation has raised concerns about violence spilling over from community disputes into schools.

It took place less than a week after violence erupted at Ndlovukazi High School in rural Komani, where two pupils were admitted to hospital after clashes linked to tensions between villages.

Video footage circulating online showed groups of pupils attacking others with pangas, steel rods and other weapons during that confrontation.

After Tuesday’s stabbing, classes at Toise Senior Secondary School were suspended on Wednesday while education officials, police, parents and traditional leaders met to discuss the situation.

The Dispatch understands that the mother of the pupil allegedly responsible for the stabbing handed him over to police at the Tamara police station on Thursday morning.

During a visit to the area, the Dispatch team travelled to Simangaliso’s family home in KwaMasele village, near Qonce, where relatives had gathered for the mourning period. The family declined to comment.

I did not know about the matter but in such incidents our headmen normally sit on these matters — Nkosi Ngubesizwe Ludwe Siwani, ImiDushane traditional council leader

ImiDushane traditional council leader Nkosi Ngubesizwe Ludwe Siwani said rivalry between villages during sporting events sometimes fuelled tensions among young people.

“I did not know about the matter but in such incidents our headmen normally sit on these matters.

“The area is an amalgamation of many villages, and we share a border where the incident happened,” he said.

No parent should ever have to bury their child under such tragic circumstances — Fundile Gade, Eastern Cape education MEC

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade condemned the fatal stabbing and urged communities to work with authorities to ensure schools were safe.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of a young life.

“We urge parents to collaborate with us to ensure that schools must remain safe spaces for learning and not places of fear and violence.

“Both parents and community leaders must condemn this act of violence in our schools.”

Gade extended his condolences to the slain pupil’s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. No parent should ever have to bury their child under such tragic circumstances. We stand with them in their grief,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a murder docket had been opened for investigation.

“It is alleged that the incident occurred at approximately 8am, stemming from a grudge related to a confrontation during a sporting event in the location over the past weekend.

“The learner from Toise High School sustained a stab wound behind the ear during the altercation.

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle but sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

“A swift police response led to the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect.

“In accordance with relevant legislation, the minor has since been released into the care of a social worker and a parent.

“The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

