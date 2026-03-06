Former KSD employees score big legal victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of former KSD Municipality employees,many of them now retired and pensioners,say they are struggling to feed themselves and their families as they have been involved in a protracted legal battle with KSD over payment of TASK Grade monies owed to them by the Mthatha-based council.Picture:SIKHO NTSHOBANE

More than 400 former employees of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality (KSD) have won a significant victory in the Constitutional Court after an eight-year legal battle.

At issue was the more than R30m in back pay the ex-employees argued was due to them.

It is believed the cash-strapped Eastern Cape municipality racked up about R13m in legal fees on top of the money owed to the former workers.

At the centre of the dispute was the Tuned Assessment of Skills and Knowledge system, commonly known as Task, which was designed to bring about uniformity of pay and service conditions at various municipalities.

It was found that KSD owed 420 employees back pay to bring their salaries in line with those paid to employees at other municipalities.

In 2018, the municipality resolved to pay the money, but failed to do so, prompting the ex-employees to approach the Mthatha High Court in 2021.

Two years later, the court ordered KSD to pay the money to the employees.

It also declared unlawful the municipality’s failure to implement its own resolution.

KSD took the matter on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal and lost.

It then approached the Constitutional Court seeking leave to appeal.

The apex court dismissed the council’s application, concluding that it “does not engage the jurisdiction of the court. Consequently, leave to appeal must be refused with costs”.

At the centre of the municipality’s appeal to the SCA was the interpretation of the council’s resolution which had reportedly approved full payment of back pay “to all affected employees”.

In 2018, then mayor Dumani Zozo reportedly tabled a memorandum proposing the council approve the normalisation of all salary grades to align with the new scales in terms of Task, effective from June that year.

It also proposed the council approve back pay “to all affected employees” in accordance with a proposed schedule.

The mayor had identified three categories of employees: those who had left the municipality’s service by July 2010 and did not form part of the implementation of the job evaluation process when it started, those who were in service in July 2012 and were part of the job evaluation but had since left, and those permanent and contract employees who were still employed.

The 420 disgruntled ex-employees reportedly fell under the second category.

“The ex-employees, who are mostly old, sickly and living from hand to mouth, had diligently worked for the municipality for years,” former security manager Fikile Hintsa told the Dispatch.

Despite the municipality’s written undertaking to correct their grading and pay them retrospectively, KSD has intentionally delayed the implementation, leaving them financially strained.”

He said the court decision, and its financial implications, represented a significant blow to the municipality “which had wasted scarce financial resources on defending the indefensible”.

“We are not seeking favours but demanding what is rightfully ours,” Hintsa said.

Former KSD employee Vusumzi Maphongwana, who chairs a structure representing the ex-employees, accused the municipal bosses of arrogance and “not caring about other people but themselves”.

He said the ex-employees were KSD ratepayers who were expected to pay rates like everyone else but were being victimised and having their rights violated by their former employer.

“It’s inhumane how we’ve been treated. People do not have money. The meagre pensions they received are all finished now.”

Pensioner and former municipal street cleaner Dora Dalasa, 76, said she was drowning in debt and had to resort to borrowing money from loan sharks as her state pension only covered food for her family and her medication.

KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed they had received the Constitutional Court ruling when contacted this week.

“We are going to study the judgement with our legal team,” he said.

