‘Hidden Identity’, Ladies’ Nite Race and Bite-Sized Circus Show turn up the fun

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Published novelist and radio host Cinga Dyala, founder of the World of Art Movement, will host the Uncuthu Lwencwadi Book Fair on March 7 at Cortex Hub.

March 6-14

Friday March 6

The Blue Ribbon Chef School hosts a pub beer lunch at Blues Guest House, 24 Princess Drive, Bonza Bay, from 1pm to 5pm. Guests can enjoy stacked burgers with cheese and bacon alongside nostalgic drinks. Seating is limited and RSVPs are required. Bookings can be made by calling or WhatsApping 066-357-7962.

Hidden Identity, a theatrical production by the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts, marks the debut of the institute’s first-year students. The production explores themes of gender reassignment and personal identity through music, movement and storytelling. It will be staged at the Cambridge Bowling Club on Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7pm. Adult tickets cost R100, while scholars and children enter free. Tickets are available via Webtickets or at the venue.

The 3rd Annual Olivewood Ladies Classic takes place from March 6 to 8 at Olivewood Private Estate & Golf Club in Chintsa East. Inquiries: Stefan Ferreira on 078-800-5527 or stefan@olivewoodestate.com.

Trident Productions presents the cabaret show I Would Do Anything For Love at the Alexander Playhouse in Cambridge at 7pm. The performance features a live band, vocalists and dancers in a theatrical tribute to love and passion. Guests may bring picnic baskets with snacks and drinks. Tickets cost R150. The event also supports Down Syndrome Amathole as a fundraising initiative. Bookings: 061-587-5852.

Saturday March 7

The Bite-Sized Circus Show takes place from 6pm to 7pm at Bounce & Burn, 42 Stewart Drive, Berea (formerly Legends Showcase Venue). The show features aerial acts and carnival-style entertainment. Tickets cost R150. Bookings: 082-469-8177 or 079-601-7515.

The Uncuthu Lwencwadi Book Fair, hosted by the World of Art Movement, runs from 10am to 3pm at the Cortex Hub in East London. The event focuses on children’s literature and language development, featuring author Ntombozuko Matshamba and storyteller Sinathi Mpukwana, with readings and creative writing workshops for young readers. RSVP: 078-978-0822 or 068-346-9504.

The East London Thrift Market takes place at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 2pm. Visitors can browse a wide selection of upmarket pre-loved clothing and vintage items from local vendors. Entry costs R10, with free admission for children. Vendor inquiries: 072-868-0764.

The Kempston Ladies’ Nite Race takes place in East London with two events. The 5km fun run starts at 3.45pm and the 10km race at 5pm, both finishing at the Oxford Striders Clubhouse in Nahoon. The 10km is open to females aged 14 and older, while the 5km welcomes all participants. Entry fees are R160 for the 10km and R85 for the 5km, excluding licence and timing chip fees.

The Komga Sports Club Beer Festival begins at noon at the Komga Sports & Golf Club in Qumrha. The community festival offers live entertainment, braai facilities and family-friendly activities. Entry costs R100. Inquiries: 071-806-5961.

The Catch-A-Carp fishing competition takes place at the East London Zoo duck pond from 8am to noon. Participants can compete for cash prizes ranging from R500 to R2,000. Entry costs R150 per rod. Vendor stalls will also be available. Inquiries: 043-722-1171.