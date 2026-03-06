‘Hidden Identity’ puts spotlight on family secrets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts will mark the debut of its first-year students with a bold new theatre production titled Hidden Identity. Picture: ALAN EASON

First-year students from the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts are launching a bold new theatre production which explores themes of gender reassignment and personal identity through music, movement and storytelling.

The show, Hidden Identity, is on at the Cambridge Bowling Club in East London on Friday and Saturday (March 6 and 7).

The production has been created for and by the institute’s first-year students, an annual tradition now in its sixth year.

The institute’s principal, Sonwa Sakuba, said each year the new intake was given a theme and tasked with creating an original performance from scratch.

This year’s theme challenges the performers to reflect on the different sides of their identities people often keep out of sight.

“We want the students to create their own work, so we give them a theme.”

The project is designed to encourage independence and creativity.

Instead of performing a scripted play written by someone else, the students develop their own scenes, choreography and musical choices.

Sakuba said about 20 performers were involved in the production, and all were full-time first-year students enrolled in the institute’s professional training programme.

“They come from different backgrounds. Some have strong experience in the arts, while others are stepping on to a stage for the first time.

“For a few of them, this is the first time they have sung in front of an audience.”

Rehearsals began in the second week of the term and continued for four weeks.

Students rehearse during class hours and also spend their free time refining the work.

Their teachers guide them through the process, offering feedback and corrections.

“We give them notes and corrections as to what they can fix to make the concept and the theme come alive.”

While the theme of hidden identity can be explored in many ways, the students have chosen to focus on secrets within families.

“Everybody in society has a hidden identity,” Sakuba said.

“There are a lot of secrets within our families.”

The show features a mix of dance styles, including contemporary and African influences.

Music plays a strong role, with a variety of pop and SA songs woven into the performance.

Costumes are simple, with performers wearing rehearsal clothing.

“They are just performing in basic rehearsal gear so that they stay true to what their characters are.

“We’re trying to strip them away from hiding behind any specific characters, so they focus primarily on interpreting the characters as best as possible without hiding behind a costume.

“What is beautiful about this project is that it allows them to explore things they’ve never explored before.”

The production is open to everyone. Families, fellow students and members of the community are all invited to attend.

The Friday show at the Cambridge Bowling Club will begin at 7pm while the Saturday performances start at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets for adults are R100, while entry is free for pupils and children.

Sakuba hopes the audiences connect deeply with the message.

“I hope that they see themselves. With any hidden identity, it always comes out.

“No matter what it is, it will definitely come out.”

Daily Dispatch