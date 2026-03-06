One arrested after Amalinda protest over lengthy power outage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amalinda residents took to the streets on Friday morning.

A protester was arrested after frustrated Kingston Crescent residents in Amalinda blocked the main road with burning objects on Friday morning, demanding Buffalo City Metro (BCM) fix the three-week power outage.

Police and traffic officers were dispatched to defuse simmering tensions.

Resident Linda Loliwe said their nightmare started when an electricity box burnt down, causing the protracted blackout.

“BCM refused to fix it, saying they regarded the area as part of a private area [under a developer],” Loliwe said.

The community’s frustration boiled over — they pooled their resources to buy a new box, but it could not be switched on.

Residents were without hot water, food was going off and their livelihoods were taking a hit.

Mayor Princess Faku attended a recent meeting to address the issue.

Municipal spokesperson Bongani Fuzile promised the matter was being attended to.

“Mayor Faku attended a community meeting last week where residents of Amalinda were briefed on a number of service delivery matters affecting the area,” Fuzile said.

“Residents from Kingston were present and were able to engage directly with municipal leadership regarding their concerns.

“The municipality would like to assure the community that the Kingston matter is currently receiving attention within BCMM [Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality].

“The affected residents have been informed about the processes under way, and the municipality continues to work towards resolving the issues raised.”

This is a developing story.

