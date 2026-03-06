Two men arrested in Eastern Cape for possession of 23 suspected stolen sheep

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The men had no proof of purchase and transportation of the sheep.

Two men have been arrested in connection with 23 suspected stolen sheep and an unlicensed firearm with ammunition in the Eastern Cape.

Mthatha public order police members arrested the suspects, aged 35 and 36, in Ncise locality on Wednesday.

Their arrests followed a tip-off about a bakkie carrying sheep, which matched a description given to police.

“On searching the suspects, the 35-year-old was found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, with erased serial number, and 14 live rounds of ammunition,” police spokesperson Welile Matyolo said.

“The men had no documentary proof of purchase and transportation of the sheep.”

Preliminary investigations revealed the sheep were allegedly stolen from farms in Ngcobo and were to be sold in Mthatha Link locality.

“The bakkie has been impounded by police since it was used in the commission of crime, while the firearm will be sent for ballistic testing.”

The suspects are due to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Friday facing charges for possession of stolen sheep. The 35-year-old suspect also faces charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana praised the tactical team for the arrests.

“Stock theft is a stubborn crime in the district, with armed stock thieves sometimes shooting at victims during commission of a crime.”

