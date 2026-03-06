News

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission of inquiry into TRC

The Khampepe commission of inquiry is holding public hearings in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday to investigate whether political interference blocked the prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

