Former SANDF soldier to stand trial for wife’s ‘premediated’ murder at pub

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fredrik le Roux has been formally served with an indictment to stand trial in the Durban high court for allegedly murdering his wife Taryn le Roux at Westville’s Waxy’s restaurant in September last year.

Former SANDF special forces soldier Fredrik le Roux has been formally served with an indictment to stand trial in the Durban high court for allegedly murdering his wife Taryn le Roux at Westville’s Waxy’s restaurant in September last year.

Le Roux, 63, is in custody at Westville Prison after being denied bail and appeared via video link on Friday.

He is accused of “premeditated murder” which occurred in full view of patrons at the popular eatery and bar.

In the summary of substantial facts, the state alleges that Le Roux travelled overseas for work as a “close protector”. He owned three firearms, a revolver, a shotgun and a Colt pistol which he kept at the marital home. All the licences had expired.

He and Taryn had a fractious relationship stemming from his belief that she was unfaithful.

He also had a poor relationship with her foster son.

“He was physically and verbally abusive towards her,” the indictment reads, and she had previously obtained a protection order against him in 2019.

He had arrived back in South Africa from Somalia in late August. He confronted her because he had seen photographs of her and her employer, accusing her of again of being unfaithful.

The day before the shooting, they had a heated argument, and Taryn called private security who calmed down the situation.

They argued again on the morning of September 15, 2025, but again things settled down and they agreed to go for lunch at Waxy’s.

However, the argument continued there. It is alleged that Le Roux walked out of the restaurant and then returned, his Colt pistol drawn. He allegedly asked her to call the police “again” before shooting her in the head. He was arrested at the scene.

The remaining two firearms were seized from his home after the incident.

Among the witnesses are staff members at Waxy’s who witnessed the shooting.

During his application for bail — which was refused — state advocate Krishan Shah told the court that Le Roux had phoned people after the incident “nonchalantly saying he shot Taryn in the face”.

He reportedly said: “She doesn’t want to stop. She don’t want to fucking listen to me. I am in Westville at Waxy’s bar. You don’t want to believe me. No one wants to believe me. She fucking intimidated me … wa wa wa her mouth, I shot my wife in the face.”

It is expected that this evidence will be led during the trial, as will audio recordings Taryn allegedly made on her cellphone before she was shot.

Le Roux will make his first appearance in the Durban high court on April 16 when the matter is expected to be set down for trial.

TimesLIVE