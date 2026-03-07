News

Trump says Iran will be ‘hit very hard’ on Saturday

Reuters Agency

Reuters

US President Donald Trump. (Nathan Howard/Reuters )

By Disha Mishra

US President Donald Trump said Iran would be “hit very hard” on Saturday and that he was considering widening the areas and groups of people being targeted, without providing details.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also noted that Iran had apologised to its neighbours for its strikes against them, which he cast as a surrender.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Urgent efforts must be made to trace people owed pension benefits

2

EDITORIAL | Soul-searching needed after humbling defeats on sport field

3

IN THE GARDEN | Rose of Sharon first prized as a love symbol

4

When saving rhinos means watching people

5

LIFE LESSONS | Disgraceful response to academic’s comments threatens freedom of speech