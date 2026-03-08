E Cape principal accused of trying to defraud RAF of R2.9m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Road Accident Fund reported the matter after detecting irregularities in compensation claims related to an accident.

An Eastern Cape school principal who allegedly attempted to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R2.9m will soon have her day in court.

The 62-year-old was served with a summons by the Hawks’ Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Friday.

She is due to make her first appearance in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on March 25 facing fraud and perjury charges.

The RAF reported the matter after detecting irregularities in compensation claims related to an accident that reportedly occurred on July 2 2017 on the N2 near the Colosa administrative area in Dutywa.

“The collision involved a Volkswagen Polo, allegedly driven by the suspect, and a Toyota Verso driven by another individual,” Hawks spokesperson warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“Police members who responded to the accident scene compiled an official accident report which recorded that the suspect was the driver of the Volkswagen Polo at the time of the incident and that she had sustained bodily injuries during the collision.

“Subsequent medical documentation reportedly corroborated this version of events.”

The principal allegedly hired a law firm on December 12 2017 to file a claim against RAF, saying she was the driver.

“The claim sought compensation amounting to about R2.9m,” Mhlakuvana said.

“However, the suspect later allegedly terminated the mandate with the legal representatives and appointed another law company to pursue a separate claim with the RAF. In this second submission, the suspect allegedly advanced a contradictory narrative, submitted documentation and a version that indicated that she had been a passenger at the time of the accident.

“This alternative claim was lodged for an amount of more than R1.4m.”

She also claimed damages from Old Mutual iWYZE for the Volkswagen Polo’s collision damage, stating she was the driver, which led to the insurer paying out the claim into her account.

“The mutually inconsistent declarations made across different institutional platforms and under oath, raised serious concerns regarding the veracity of the representations made by the accused,” Mhlakuvana said.

“RAF repudiated the claim and the matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation.

“The investigation established that the evidence suggested that the suspect deliberately misrepresented facts in an attempt to secure undue financial benefit from both the Road Accident Fund and the vehicle insurer.

“RAF was nearly prejudiced by R2.9m.”

After evaluation of documentary evidence, the summons were authorised and served.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone