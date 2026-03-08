Eastern Cape police officer arrested for alleged theft of state funds out on bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Col Madoda Bidla, 41, will be back in court on March 24. File photo

A senior Eastern Cape police officer arrested in connection with alleged theft and misappropriation of state funds has been granted R5,000 bail.

Lt-Col Madoda Bidla, 41, was arrested on Thursday and appeared in the Mthatha specialised commercial crimes court the same day.

The Mthatha Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit and the National Prosecuting Authority have teamed up in Bidla’s case.

“The arrest follows an extensive investigation conducted by the Hawks, which relates to two counts of theft involving public funds entrusted to the administration of the SAPS Academy in Mthatha,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“The matter arose from a structured internal financial handover that occurred on December 12 2025, when the complainant instructed another officer, the academy’s sub-section head of finance, to conduct a formal and procedurally compliant transfer of financial responsibilities to Bidla.”

Bidla, head of support services, was reportedly taking over as the finance head was about to go on leave.

“During the handover process, which was executed in accordance with prescribed financial management protocols governing state funds, two strongroom keys, one safe key, and an amount of R60,000 state funds were officially handed over to Bidla,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The transaction was comprehensively reconciled against the relevant financial registers and captured on the Polfin financial management system, with both parties formally signing the prescribed handover certificates.

“The transaction was subsequently validated and approved through the appropriate administrative channels at head office.”

Bidla allegedly took over responsibility for securing the finance section’s funds.

On December 15 2025, another officer allegedly deposited R720 in Bidla’s presence, proceeds from selling perishable groceries after the academy’s festive closure. This amount was also put under Bidla’s control and secured in the state funds safe.

“On February 9, the commander of Mthatha SAPS Academy insisted that a proper handing over must be conducted to hand over the finance duties to the finance sub-section head,” Mhlakuvana said.

“However, it is alleged that Bidla went to the safe alone, and an amount of R60,720 was missing.

“Further reports indicated that there were no signs of forced or damaged finance office burglars.”

The matter was referred to the Hawks, with investigations leading to his arrest.

The case was postponed to March 24 for legal representation.

Daily Dispatch