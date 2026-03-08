News

Israeli military says it will pursue every successor of Iran’s Khamenei

The warning comes as the clerical body is set to meet to choose Iran’s next supreme leader

People run as smoke rises following an explosion, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 5 2026. Picture: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/REUTERS (Majid Asgaripour)

The Israeli military warned it would continue pursuing every successor of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a post on X in Farsi, the Israeli military also warned it would pursue every person who seeks to appoint a successor for Khamenei, referring to the clerical body charged with choosing the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.

The warning comes as the clerical body is set to meet to choose Iran’s next supreme leader. Reuters

