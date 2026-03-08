Legal and financial woes deepen for Edwin Sodi amid unpaid luxury bills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Johannesburg high court has issued a default judgment compelling controversial businessman Edwin Sodi to pay more than R500,000 for luxury shopping sprees between 2023 and 2024.

The Sunday Times understands that the ruling, handed down on February 4 in favour of Nedbank, has been on the opposed court roll since March last year, as sheriffs have been unable to locate Sodi to serve him with a court summons.

The matter relates to a string of unpaid credit card bills and an overdraft facility managed by the bank. Bank statements paint a picture of luxury splurges in Johannesburg and abroad, including hotel stays in London costing about R18,000 a night and clothing purchases at Louis Vuitton worth R40,000.

Read more.