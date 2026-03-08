Man arrested after girlfriend is beaten to death with sjambok in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital after she being severely beaten. Picture:

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Police responded to a call from a hospital after the victim was severely assaulted.

The incident happened in Ngcoti locality in Qumbu at about 7pm.

“On the police’s arrival at the hospital, the victim had already succumbed to her injuries,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.

“Police contacted the 25-year-old suspect who confirmed that the deceased was his girlfriend.

“On the fateful night, they allegedly had a conflict and he ended up severely assaulting her with a sjambok all over her body.”

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Monday.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana condemned the brutal murder, reiterating his stance that gender-based violence had no place in the society.

Modishana said all perpetrators should be brought to book and let justice take its course.

He extended his condolences to bereaved family and friends of the victim.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch