Praise for former AbaThembu royal spokesperson Prince Babalo BaThembu Papu

AbaThembu kingdom royal family members Prince Litha Mtirara, Prince MaFrance Mtirara, Nkosi Mbalangwe Mfundiso Mtirara, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, Nkosi Patrick Dalindyebo, and Prince MaDlomandile Dalindyebo paying their last respects to Prince Babalo BaThembu Papu, who was buried in Qweqwe near Mthatha on Saturday.

Former AbaThembu royal spokesperson Prince Babalo BaThembu Papu has been remembered as a committed servant of the kingdom and a trusted adviser who dedicated his life to preserving the dignity of the AbaThembu nation.

Tributes poured in from the AbaThembu Royal House, the Contralesa Youth Wing, the Eastern Cape government and community leaders after his death.

Papu, who died after a battle with colon cancer on February 24, was buried at Qweqwe village near Mthatha on Saturday.

He served AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and the royal council for 11 years as chief of protocol, senior adviser and royal spokesperson. For many of those years, he served without receiving a salary.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral. Though King Dalindyebo did not attend, a large delegation of AbaThembu royal family members was present, including Nkosi Patrick Dalindyebo, Prince MaDlomandile Dalindyebo, Nkosi Mabalengwe Mtirara, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, Prince Litha Mtirara, Prince MaFrance Mtirara and Princess Nomathokazi Mtirara.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane described Papu as a “revered member of the AbaThembu kingdom”.

His message, read by Papu’s friend Prince Abongile Ngozi, highlighted Papu’s “invaluable contributions to the kingdom”.

“He was one of the trusted and dependable members of the AbaThembu Royal Council, always providing guidance and advice on protocol matters.”

Quoting Nelson Mandela, Mabuyane said: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance.”

Contralesa Youth Wing leader Nkosi Zwelizolile Lutuka said Papu had played an important role in strengthening traditional leadership structures.

“I worked with Babalo in building traditional leadership structures in the province. He was very passionate about traditional leadership. He was a dedicated and passionate individual who worked tirelessly for the betterment of traditional leadership and our community,” Lutuka said.

Nkosi Mabalengwe Mtirara said the kingdom had lost a loyal servant.

Babalo was a true servant of the people. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to those in need. — Betusile Mcinga, Award-winning gospel singer

“He was a trusted adviser and a loyal servant of the king, ifanankosi lokwenyani. He served the king and the entire kingdom with dedication and love. Babalo’s commitment to the AbaThembu kingdom and its people was unwavering, and his counsel will be deeply missed,” Mtirara said.

Award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga, who worked with Papu on humanitarian projects in Qweqwe, described him as a man committed to helping others.

“Babalo was a true servant of the people. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to those in need. Babalo has roped in many humanitarian organisations to assist in education development in Qweqwe and bring aid to the needy schools. We shared many moments together. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched,” Mcinga said.

Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama said Papu had also been a key figure in campaigns calling for the release of King Dalindyebo from prison.

“We organised a national march to the Union Buildings, to East London prison and to an ANC’s Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Park Stadium for the ‘Release The King Campaign’, and they were very successful,” Ngonyama said.

Nkosi Tina Mtwa, who grew up with Papu, described him as kind and compassionate, someone who always placed others before himself.

The Papu family thanked Mabuyane, Eastern Cape health department officials and doctors for their efforts to assist Papu during his illness.

Businessman Lunga Sihlali also pledged financial support for Papu’s children.

