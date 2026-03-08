SA design and culture light up runway at Paris Fashion Week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African luxury knitwear brand MaXhosa Africa captured international attention at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, where its much-anticipated Autumn/Winter 2026 collection celebrated African heritage, music and cultural identity on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion stages.

Founded by award-winning designer Laduma Ngxokolo, the brand once again brought the richness of South African culture to the runway through vibrant knitwear, bold patterns and dynamic performances that highlighted the country’s artistic diversity.

The Autumn/Winter 2026 collection featured an array of textured garments crafted from luxurious materials such as wool, mohair and cotton.

Signature geometric patterns inspired by traditional Xhosa beadwork and symbolism appeared in striking colour palettes ranging from earthy browns and deep reds to vibrant blues and warm oranges.

The designs included layered knitwear, oversized coats, patterned sweaters and tailored silhouettes that blended contemporary fashion with cultural storytelling.

Beyond the garments themselves, the runway presentation incorporated elements of South African dance culture, bringing movement and rhythm to the show.

According to Ngxokolo, the performance element was intentional, aimed at showcasing the diversity of cultural expression from across the country.

In a statement, the designer emphasised that culture remained the foundation of his work and the driving force behind the brand’s global success.

“Culture is what we live without the need to explain,” he said. “Culture does not have to make sense to others, as long as it makes sense to us.

“Culture is what we identify with and express ourselves with, boldly and confidently.”

Ngxokolo described culture as a powerful and deeply personal force that informed every aspect of the brand’s design philosophy.

Culture is what we identify with and express ourselves with, boldly and confidently. — Laduma Ngxokolo

“Culture is a form of play of beauty in many forms. Kulture is a form of DNA that sets us apart from others.

“Kulture is my ancestors’ greatest gift that cannot be taken away.

“We eat, breathe and live Kulture; it runs in our blood and pumps in our hearts,” he said.

The internationally recognised designer, who was born in Gqeberha, said though he was exposed to many influential designers around the world, he remained firmly grounded in his roots.

Despite showcasing on global platforms such as Paris Fashion Week, Ngxokolo said authenticity continued to guide his work.

“I remain being me, because that is the best character I can be,” he said.

Meanwhile, the brand is preparing for its next cultural celebration.

In just two weeks, MaXhosa Africa will host the MXS Kulture Festival, an event that blends fashion, music and culture while further cementing the brand’s commitment to celebrating African identity on the world stage.

It will be held on March 21 in Lanseria, Gauteng.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch