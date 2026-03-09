News

Five killed, multiple injuries in bus crash between East London and Stutterheim

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

The cause of the crash will be investigated by various law enforcement agencies. (Supplied)

Five people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision involving a bus and a VW Polo on the N6 between East London and Stutterheim on Sunday night.

The bus carrying 60 people was travelling towards Stutterheim when the crash happened.

The VW Polo, which had five occupants, was trapped underneath the bus.

“It is alleged that the bus and VW Polo were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the accident,” Makhaya Komisa, transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, said.

“The injured passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital.”

The cause of the crash will be investigated by various law enforcement agencies.

A case of culpable homicide and reckless driving was opened.

Nqatha extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.

“The MEC has urged motorists to obey the rules of the road,” Komisa said.

Daily Dispatch

