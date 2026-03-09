IEC puts Faku, ANC under the microscope

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku and the Eastern Cape ANC are being investigated by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over allegations of misrepresentation and the misuse of municipal resources for election purposes.

They have strenuously denied the accusations.

Faku, the regional chair of the ANC in the WB Rubusana region, has been accused of “hijacking” municipal events to campaign for the ANC.

Both the municipality and the ANC announced that Faku would be in Tsholomnqa on February 13 and 18, to hand over school shoes, toiletries and blankets to Ward 32 residents.

The ward, which has been without a councillor since Ntombekhaya Sabana died in 2025, is scheduled to hold a by-election on March 18.

The DA accused Faku of campaigning for the ANC at the municipal functions.

At the February 13 event, where school shoes and toiletries were handed over, the mayor was photographed in full ANC regalia against a background of municipal banners and insignia.

The IEC’s lawyers wrote to the ANC last week, requesting it to provide a detailed response to the allegations.

It is understood that the party was given until the close of business on Thursday last week to submit its response.

The IEC’s email to the ANC’s lawyers referred to allegations of a possible violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct as well as the possible use of BCM funds for party campaigning.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile denied the accusations.

“Let us state this unequivocally: this allegation is false, reckless and devoid of any factual basis.

“There is no such thing as BCM money being used to campaign for the ANC.

“The executive mayor was in Ward 32 to deliver ‘Services on Wheels’ to the villagers, a legitimate municipal programme.”

Fuzile said if the mayor was “later seen in ANC regalia, it is because by-elections are scheduled for [this month] … The municipal programme had concluded”.

“The mere fact that banners were not removed immediately does not, by any stretch of logic, prove that BCM funds were used for ANC campaigning.

“Sharing the same village hall for a municipal event and later for a political event does not magically transform municipal funds into party funds …

“Schoolchildren and schools benefited. The elderly benefited. This was service delivery, not politicking.

“Residents attended knowing that once the municipal programme was concluded, an ANC event would follow in the same venue. There was no deception.”

The Dispatch raised the matter with the ANC’s WB Rubusana regional secretary, Anele Lizo, asking whether the mayor had indeed used a municipal function to campaign for the party.

Lizo responded: “There is no such thing.”

The Dispatch has seen screenshots of the ANC’s Eastern Cape Facebook page advertising that the mayor would attend the February 13 and February 18 events without reference being made to the metro.

The posts have since been removed.

BCM’s Facebook page advertised the same events, dates and items being donated, but branded the functions as municipal events.

When the mayor appears in party regalia alongside official municipal branding, it blurs the line between government service and partisan campaigning — Anathi Majeke, DA chief whip

DA chief whip Anathi Majeke charged that these actions contravened the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“The Electoral Code of Conduct and the Municipal Systems Act strictly prohibit the use of public funds and municipal assets to advance the interests of a political party.

“When the mayor appears in party regalia alongside official municipal branding, it blurs the line between government service and partisan campaigning.

“Her conduct [allegedly] constitutes a breach of the Executive Ethics Code,” Majeke said.

The DA wrote to the IEC on February 22, saying the matter “could not be condoned” and that it amounted to “a misrepresentation and converts the handover into a political rally”.

Political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka said there was a lack of clear rules and strict directives in situations such as these.

“From local to national government, politicians have abused a lack of firm controls between activities of the party and state, especially during an election year.

“This cancer happens throughout the country, and while particular politicians may be caught out in crude examples like these, conflating state and party programmes is the rule rather than the exception.

“Some countries have clear rules that forbid certain practices, including asking public representatives running for office to forgo some of their office privileges.”

Another analyst, Dr Nkosihulule Nyembezi, said citizens needed to be “aware of politicians using political power to improve their political fortunes”.

“More often than not, politicians in power abuse their incumbency to gain advantage over competitors who have no access to state power and resources.

“Citizens must be aware that public officials cannot portray themselves as the distributors of government services on political grounds.

“In the era of the government of national unity, citizens must hold politicians accountable.”

We did receive a complaint lodged by the DA through the IEC, and I cannot comment further as the matter is sub judice — Yanga Zicina, ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Yanga Zicina described the accusations against the party and Faku as “non-factual”.

“The ANC did not and would never hijack municipal or government programmes in an attempt to pursue its campaign … We understand this accusation to be devoid of any facts.

“Later that same day [February 13], in a different venue, Wesleyville Hall in particular, the ANC had its own event where political speeches were made and ANC paraphernalia, such as doeks, were distributed.

“We did receive a complaint lodged by the DA through the IEC, and I cannot comment further as the matter is sub judice.”

A resident from Tsholomnqa, Nothemba Gqibityani, said: “It was said that the event was going to be a municipal event, but people found people in ANC colours.

“To us it appeared it was an ANC event.”

IEC national spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed the commission had appointed attorneys to assist in the investigation.

“The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received a complaint alleging that the ANC, alternatively, its members, may have engaged in conduct inconsistent with the Electoral Code of Conduct, alternatively, with applicable electoral legislation or regulations.

“The Electoral Commission applies a standardised and procedurally fair internal process when assessing and investigating complaints.

“In the interest of ensuring independence, transparency and procedural integrity, the commission appointed an external firm of attorneys to assist in facilitating the assessment and investigation of the complaint.

“The matter remains under consideration.”

Mayor Princess Faku. (SCREENGRAB)

Mayor Princess Faku. (SCREENGRAB)

Daily Dispatch