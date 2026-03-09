Nearly 1,000 illegal guns seized in BCM since 2020 — but prosecutions ‘alarmingly’ low

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police in Buffalo City Metro have confiscated nearly 1,000 illegal firearms and more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition over the past five years, according to figures revealed in the Eastern Cape legislature.

Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said 969 illegal guns — mostly handguns — were seized in the metro between 2020 and the current financial year.

Some of the weapons were linked to murders, hijackings and armed robberies committed in parts of the city during that period.

In the same period, police also confiscated 8,259 rounds of illegal ammunition.

The figures were disclosed in a written reply by Nqatha to parliamentary questions from DA MPL Yusuf Cassim.

Nqatha said almost 600 people had been arrested in the metro for possession of illegal firearms over the past five years, while 482 people had been arrested for possession of illegal ammunition.

However, the number of successful prosecutions remains low.

In the 2020/21 financial year, police confiscated 113 illegal firearms.

This increased to 141 in 2021/22 and 145 in 2022/23.

A further 165 guns were seized in 2023/24.

The number rose sharply in 2024/25, when 243 illegal firearms were removed from circulation.

In the current 2025/26 financial year, which ends this month, police have already confiscated 162 illegal firearms.

Police sources confirmed that some of the recovered weapons had originally been stolen from police officers.

The firearms include R4 and R5 rifles, while “there are a few AK 47s that had also been confiscated in the past few years, in BCM and elsewhere in the province”.

Crime intelligence is being tasked on a weekly basis to provide information on illegal firearms, after which intelligence-driven, multidisciplinary operations are initiated and suspects are arrested — MEC Xolile Nqatha, community safety

According to Nqatha’s report, seven of the confiscated firearms were linked to murder cases, 20 to attempted murder cases, six to hijackings and 61 to armed robbery incidents.

During the five-year period under review, the state secured 80 successful convictions for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

More than 345 cases, however, did not result in convictions.

Responding to questions about measures to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms, Nqatha said intelligence-driven operations were central to policing efforts.

“Crime intelligence is being tasked on a weekly basis to provide information on illegal firearms, after which intelligence-driven, multidisciplinary operations are initiated and suspects are arrested.”

He said a dedicated task team had also been established in the metro.

“The BCM district also has an appointed task team, led by a detective commander, which has yielded many excellent successes.”

Nqatha added that high-visibility patrols were conducted across the metro, while informers were used to help identify people in possession of illegal firearms.

“All specialised units assist as force multipliers, while planning meetings are held weekly to address the hotspots in the district,” he said.

Cassim said the figures were worrying, particularly given the low conviction rate.

“This latest information shows that 807 illegal firearms were confiscated between 2020/21 and 2024/25, peaking last year at 243 recovered weapons.

“A further 162 firearms have already been confiscated in the current 2025/26 financial year, which is not yet complete.

“This points to a worrying and persistent circulation of illegal firearms within communities.

“Equally concerning is that arrests and convictions are not keeping pace with the number of firearms recovered.”

EFF MPL Simthembile Madikizela said the data highlighted weaknesses in the criminal justice system.

“The data from the MEC shows that while illegal firearms are confiscated and arrests are made, the conversion of these arrests into successful convictions remains alarmingly low, exposing serious weaknesses in investigations and prosecution.”

We now need to find the bigger fish by identifying where all these illegal guns comes from, to find who supplies the streets with these firearms — Ludumo Salman, community police forum executive member

BCM portfolio head for public safety and emergency services, Amanda Mnyute, welcomed the seizures.

“This gives us joy, as on a daily basis a lot of people are mugged and losing their lives through the barrel of a gun.”

Community police forum executive member Ludumo Salman said police had made progress but warned that the sources of illegal firearms needed to be tackled.

“We now need to find the bigger fish by identifying where all these illegal guns comes from, to find who supplies the streets with these firearms.”

Salman also raised concerns that some of the weapons circulating on the streets had originally belonged to police officers.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the municipality commended police “for their continued commitment to ensuring that residents of Buffalo City can live in safer neighbourhoods”, but said it remained “concerning that there are still people willing to endanger the lives of others by engaging in the illegal possession and trafficking of firearms”.

“We urge residents to work closely with the police by reporting individuals who may be in possession of illegal firearms”.

