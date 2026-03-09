OR Tambo development agency’s CFO appointed acting CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OR Tambo District Municipality’s development agency, Ntinga OR Tambo Development Agency, has appointed its chief financial officer, Sandile Sentwa, as acting chief executive following the departure of Loyiso Mbiko.

Mbiko stepped down at the end of February after serving as CEO for the past four years.

The agency said Sentwa brought extensive experience in financial management, strategic planning and business process continuity, having led initiatives that improved organisational efficiency and strengthened accountability frameworks.

“His proven ability to align financial discipline with long-term strategic goals positions him to provide stability and direction during this transition period,” Ntinga board chair Nandipha Ndudane said.

“At a time when the agency is intensifying its mandate of supporting enterprise development, agricultural commercialisation and investment promotion, Mr Sentwa’s leadership will ensure continuity while also driving innovation and operational excellence.

“His appointment reflects the board’s confidence in his capacity to safeguard institutional values and advance sustainable economic growth for the OR Tambo district.”

Ndudane said that under Mbiko’s leadership, the agency had advanced several strategic programmes aimed at strengthening local economic development in the district.

The board and management of Ntinga remained committed to service excellence, transparency and inclusive development, she said.

I am ready to help the organisation until the board has filled the CEO position — Sandile Sentwa, acting chief executive

Born in Mthatha’s Ikhwezi township, Sentwa matriculated at Ngangelizwe High School before completing a BCompt degree at the then University of Transkei, now part of Walter Sisulu University.

He later obtained a BCompt honours degree from the University of SA.

He has more than 25 years’ experience in finance and auditing, having worked for organisations including Engen Petroleum, Eskom, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation and AB 350.

Prior to his appointment this week, he served as Ntinga’s CFO.

“I am ready to help the organisation until the board has filled the CEO position,” Sentwa told the Dispatch.

Ndudane said one of his immediate priorities would be to lead the agency’s financial plan while driving enterprise development with a focus on SMMEs, trade promotion and investment promotion.

She said the agency aimed to position the OR Tambo district as an investment destination of choice.

Ndudane said the recruitment process for a new CEO was under way, with the advert for the position closing on Friday.

She said the agency had achieved good governance performance over the years, with positive audit outcomes, and had been instrumental in bringing a meat market closer to consumers, while revenue from key operations grew significantly.

“Funding to farmers was initiated through various partnerships and collaborations.

“He [Mbiko] developed the financial recovery plan of the organisation. He leaves the organisation on a clear sustainability path,” Ndudane said.

The outgoing CEO also oversaw the opening of the meat market at the Kei Fresh Produce Market as part of an integration strategy aimed at creating a one-stop shopping point for vegetables and meat.

The agency previously reported that it was implementing an enterprise support programme to help farmers access funding and markets using the Mthatha-based fresh produce market and the Umzikantu Abattoir as anchors.

“We also have capacity-building programmes designed to support local farmers in improving their farming activities to increase their yields and generate revenue,” Mbiko previously told the Dispatch.

Established in 2006, Ntinga is the economic development arm of the OR Tambo District Municipality, tasked with driving local economic development programmes.

Its mandate includes promoting and facilitating trade and investment opportunities as well as enterprise development.

According to the agency, Umzikantu is one of the high-throughput abattoirs in the Eastern Cape and the only one operating within the OR Tambo district.

It supplies red meat to the public, supermarkets, butcheries, hostels and hospitals in the district and was named one of the province’s top abattoirs by the Eastern Cape department of agriculture in 2017.

The Kei Fresh Produce Market markets and sells fresh produce to retail stores, hawkers and spaza shops.

Ntinga also manages seven farms owned by the district authority in the Greater Kokstad municipality, producing beef cattle for the Umzikantu Abattoir and other markets.

