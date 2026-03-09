Residents demand hazardous pothole-ridden road be fixed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ROAD HAZARD: Deep potholes scar the R102 near Famarama Mica outside Gonubie, where residents say the deteriorating road has caused frequent punctures and near-collisions for motorists.

Residents of Meisies Halt in Gonubie say they have reached breaking point over the deteriorating condition of a road they rely on daily, claiming deep potholes have damaged tyres, disrupted commutes and raised safety concerns.

Community members say the road has become increasingly hazardous, with motorists frequently forced to swerve around potholes or pull over along the roadside to repair punctures.

Local resident Kerry Peasley said the situation had become unbearable for those living in the area.

“We live in Meisies Halt and are shocked at the poor state of the roads.

“I think they are the worst in Gonubie,” Peasley said. “People are having punctures every day, pulling off to the side of the road to fix a tyre.”

Peasley added that the dangerous condition of the road had already led to several minor collisions.

“There have been a few fender benders as people try to avoid the potholes and end up hitting another car in the process,” she said.

I myself have had four punctures in the last few months. Who fixes our tyres? Me, at over R1,000 per tyre — Kerry Peasley, resident

She also questioned why residents who regularly paid municipal rates and taxes were still dealing with such poor infrastructure.

“We pay our rates and taxes every year. We are promised money to fix the roads, but it never comes to fruition.

“Where is our money going?” Peasley asked.

She said the financial cost had been significant for residents.

“I myself have had four punctures in the last few months.

“Who fixes our tyres? Me, at over R1,000 per tyre,” she said.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the municipality was aware of the concerns raised by residents, but clarified that the road did not fall under municipal control.

“The municipality is aware of concerns raised by community members regarding the condition of the road at Meisies Halt.

“However, it should be noted that Meisies Halt Road forms part of the R102, which is a provincial road,” Fuzile said.

“As such, the responsibility for its maintenance and repairs lies with the Eastern Cape department of transport, not the municipality,” he said.

Fuzile added that other nearby roads, including East Coast Resorts Road and Shafli Road, also fell under the jurisdiction of the provincial department.

Residents who wish to report potholes or road damage on these routes are encouraged to direct their concerns to the Eastern Cape transport department, which is responsible for maintaining provincial roads.

Fuzile said: “Buffalo City municipality remains committed to working collaboratively with the provincial department and will continue to engage with the relevant authorities regarding infrastructure concerns raised by communities.”

