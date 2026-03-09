Suspected thieves caught in hired car to appear in East London court 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspects were apprehended in East London last week.

Two men arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen items after being intercepted by law enforcement agencies are due to appear in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday.

They were nabbed in an intelligence-driven operation in East London on Thursday.

“Members of the SAPS operationalised information regarding suspected criminal activity in the area,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

“The suspects, who were travelling in a hired vehicle, were intercepted and subsequently apprehended. Contrary to initial suspicions, a search of the vehicle did not yield any jamming devices. However, the suspects were found in possession of property that is suspected to be stolen,” Gantana said.

The two suspects were kept in police custody over the weekend before their court appearance.

“They will face charges relating to the possession of property reasonably suspected to be stolen,” Gantana said. “The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be added as the investigation progresses. The origin of the recovered items is being investigated to determine the rightful owners.”

