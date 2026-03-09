Suspects in blood-stained clothes nabbed after motorist killed in Eastern Cape hijacking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The car driven by the man brutally murdered on Sunday afternoon.

Two men wearing blood-stained clothes were apprehended after a 30-year-old Eastern Cape motorist was stabbed to death during a hijacking at the weekend.

Tsolo police arrested the suspects, aged 19 and 20, for carjacking and murder on Sunday at about 4pm.

“Police were alerted to a carjacking in Tsolo village and, on arrival, the 30-year-old victim was already dead with multiple stab wounds on his upper body,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.

“The victim’s hijacked vehicle was stuck in a nearby hole and two male suspects were caught by police while trying to flee the scene, with vehicle keys found on one of the suspects.

“Their clothes were full of blood stains and were subsequently collected [for forensic analysis].”

Police are searching for a third suspect who managed to evade arrest.

OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana condemned the murder.

In a separate incident, Lusikisiki police arrested a 23-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm with the assistance of residents of the Mdeni locality in the Gqubeni administrative area.

The residents alerted the police after they nabbed the suspect at about 10.15am.

He was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, with erased serial number, and ammunition.

“The suspect was arrested and charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Matyolo said.

The suspects are due to appear in the magistrate’s courts of their jurisdiction soon.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch