Young printmaker’s solo exhibit explores complex themes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ARTISTIC VOICE: Mdantsane-born visual artist Siphenathi Rautini held his solo exhibition ‘Nuance Nuisance Volume 2’ at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery on March 4, presenting work reflecting personal memory, social realities and artistic growth.

Mdantsane-born visual artist Siphenathi Rautini, 22, presented his first solo exhibition, Nuance Nuisance Volume 2, featuring a body of work that reflects personal memory, social realities and his growth as an artist.

The exhibition was held on March 4 at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery.

Curated by Nomvula Hoko and supported by the National Arts Council, the exhibition provided a platform for the young artist to showcase his evolving printmaking practice, while engaging audiences with themes of identity, mental health and social challenges.

“Volume 2 is a continuation of Volume I [introduced in a group exhibition last year], so the aim is to show growth and me getting comfortable in the printmaking space as an artist,” Rautini said.

“I’m introducing more printmaking techniques as the journey goes.”

He said the artworks carried strong symbolic meaning rooted in his personal journey.

“The red figures act as metaphors of passion, being a Xhosa young man coming from a disadvantaged background and making something of himself.

“The yellow hearts symbolise roots, which are the most important part, a reminder to never forget your roots.”

Hoko said her collaboration with Rautini began in 2023 when he approached her for mentorship.

“We were in the same class that year and had already been working in the arts industry for about seven years.”

Though she had never mentored anyone before, Hoko said the experience soon became meaningful.

“This mentorship became a refreshing experience because Siphenathi is a dedicated and talented artist.”

Hoko said that together with fellow arts practitioner Luzuko Dayile, they involved Rautini in workshops as part of his professional development.

“We were helping to grow his career and understanding of the visual art cluster as both an artist and someone pursuing it as a business-oriented career.”

She said the exhibition concept, Nuance Nuisance, explored complex themes without simplifying them, drawing on Rautini’s childhood memories and personal experiences.

“We selected pieces that capture subtle, layered aspects of human experience, works that spark conversation and reflection of his auto-ethnography.”

Hoko said support from the National Arts Council played an important role in helping emerging artists gain visibility.

“With the council’s support, exhibitions like this can boost emerging artists by showcasing their work and connecting them with broader audiences.

“Part of the mentorship also involves teaching artists how to write funding proposals, understand art administration and develop sustainable careers in the industry.”

I see myself as a beacon of hope for the youth — Siphenathi Rautini, visual artist

Rautini said one of the aspects he valued most about Hoko’s mentorship was the creative freedom she allowed.

“One thing I love about being under Nomvula’s mentorship is that she allows us to express ourselves entirely.

“She doesn’t meddle with the creative process but assists where she can.”

Beyond his personal journey, Rautini hopes his work will inspire young people in the Eastern Cape.

“I see myself as a beacon of hope for the youth.

“It helps inspire kids and upholds the cultural scene of the Eastern Cape while drawing more attention to WSU [where he studied fine art].”

Among those who attended the exhibition was Jonathan Motubatse, who said the exhibition’s title and visuals immediately captured his attention.

“The name of the project itself, Nuance Nuisance, was calling and screaming out for me to attend.”

Motubatse said the artwork that stood out for him was Couch Potato, which he felt reflected real social issues.

“I loved Couch Potato most because everyone has had a phase of being a couch potato, absolutely nothing to do but to drown in your thoughts.”

He added that several pieces in the exhibition highlighted pressing challenges such as unemployment, depression, anxiety and body image issues.

Through layered storytelling and bold visual symbolism, Rautini’s exhibition offered audiences both a personal narrative and a broader reflection on contemporary social realities.

Last November, Rautini was one of nine WSU students taking part in a group exhibition at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery, showing what the university called “thought-provoking insights into contemporary South African life”.

Mdantsane-born visual artist Siphenathi Rautini held his solo exhibition ‘Nuance Nuisance Volume 2’ at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery on March 4, presenting work reflecting personal memory, social realities and artistic growth. Picture: Namhla Mayendwa

Mdantsane-born visual artist Siphenathi Rautini held his solo exhibition ‘Nuance Nuisance Volume 2’ at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery on March 4, presenting work reflecting personal memory, social realities and artistic growth. Picture: Namhla Mayendwa (SUPPLIED)

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch