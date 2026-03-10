BCM warns water supply may be interrupted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Problems at the Umzonyana Water Treatment Works could lead to supply disruptions

The Buffalo City Metro has warned residents and businesses of possible intermittent water supply interruptions within the Umzonyana Water Supply System due to peak summer demand and reduced raw water abstraction from the Buffalo River Lower Weir.

The situation has resulted in low water levels in the main storage reservoirs at the Umzonyana Water Treatment Works, placing the integrity of water production under pressure.

“The abstraction weir on the Buffalo River has been negatively impacted by a significant growth of water hyacinths,” the metro said in a notice posted on social media on Tuesday.

“These floating plants have accumulated at the abstraction point and have partially blocked some of the underwater screens of the raw water intake pipes, which supply raw water to the pump station that lifts water to the treatment plant.

“As a result of the reduced raw water flow to the treatment plant, water production at Umzonyana has been reduced, leading to lower flows and pressure in some areas supplied by the Umzonyana system.

“The extent of the impact will vary across the supply network depending on elevation levels and pipeline capacities, with higher lying areas likely to experience greater supply constraints.”

The city said it had secured divers to clean the abstraction screens, and the operation was expected to take about three hours to complete.

“During this period, water production at the Umzonyana Water Treatment Works will be temporarily reduced, particularly as water levels in the raw water holding dam at the treatment plant are already low.

“Residents and businesses are therefore urgently requested to use water sparingly during this period to assist with the recovery of the system once the abstraction constraints have been resolved and normal operations are restored.

The areas supplied by the Umzonyana system that may experience intermittent supply include:

The greater KuGompo City area, from Cove Rock up to Sunrise-on-Sea;

Mdantsane and surrounding areas;

Amalinda and Wilsonia; and

Winterstrand, Needscamp, Nchera villages up to Kaysers Beach.

“The municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused and assures residents that all necessary measures are being undertaken to restore normal water production and gradually stabilise flows and pressures across the affected areas as soon as possible.”

