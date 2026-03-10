Free autism screening training project launched

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volunteers across the Eastern Cape are being invited to take part in free autism screening training ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, as part of a global initiative aimed at reaching thousands of children.

The programme, led locally by the JR Nkosi Autism Foundation in partnership with Eastern Cape Autism SA and College Street Autism School, will offer free online self-paced training to volunteers who want to assist with community-based autism screenings.

Organisers hope the initiative will help screen thousands of children around the world on April 2 while also raising awareness about autism and development differences.

JR Nkosi Autism Foundation founder Yolande Nkosi said she had been invited to represent SA in the global project.

Nkosi said the invitation came from Loukia Tsami, a board-certified behavioural analyst at the Centre of Autism Development and Disability at the University of Houston in the US.

“This global movement and autism advocacy initiative spans about 60 countries and is aimed at celebrating neurodiversity while expanding opportunities for autistic individuals through free screenings, education and support, especially in regions with limited resources,” Nkosi said.

According to organisers, the global campaign aims to screen about 70,000 children and teenagers worldwide on April 2, which is recognised as World Autism Awareness Day.

The screenings will target children aged between 15 months and 18 years.

Healthcare workers, teachers, caregivers and autism centres are encouraged to take part in the training so they can assist families who may be concerned about development differences in their children.

There is a huge problem where children are misdiagnosed based on symptoms similar to those of autism, so with this initiative we are also trying to educate people on that — Yolande Nkosi, JR Nkosi Autism Foundation founder

Volunteers who complete the online training will assist with screenings at various centres as part of what organisers describe as the largest autism celebration and screening event.

Nkosi said the initiative would also help address the problem of children being misdiagnosed.

“There is a huge problem where children are misdiagnosed based on symptoms similar to those of autism, so with this initiative we are also trying to educate people on that,” she said.

Nkosi said she had already begun sharing information about the programme with government departments, autism support groups and media platforms in an effort to reach as many South Africans as possible.

In KuGompo City (previously East London), the JR Nkosi Autism Foundation has partnered with Eastern Cape Autism SA and College Street Autism School to host screening venues.

Three sites have already been confirmed: Autism Sinethemba in Cambridge, College Street Autism School in Nahoon and CRC Church on Beach Road.

More venues are expected to be announced, including possible screening sites in Mdantsane and surrounding areas.

Nkosi said centres and organisations willing to provide venues for screenings, even for a few hours on the morning of April 2, were encouraged to come forward.

The foundation is also inviting individuals who are able to help identify screening venues in their communities to register for the training and assist with the screening process.

Screening is not a diagnosis and it does not define a child’s future — Nkosi

Carers and parents who have noticed development or behavioural differences in their children are encouraged to attend the free screenings.

Nkosi emphasised that screenings were not intended to provide a diagnosis.

“Screening is not a diagnosis and it does not define a child’s future,” she said.

“It is simply a starting point that provides information to help adults respond appropriately and guide families towards professional support.”

As part of the awareness drive, Nkosi encouraged community members to wear blue and take part in a short walk before the screenings began.

She said everyone who could should wear blue and join a 15-minute walk at 8.30am before the screening programme started at about 9am.

The gathering point in Beach Road, Nahoon will be announced.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch