Investment company signs deal to rejuvenate Cradock Spa

The investment in the Cradock Spa & Caravan Park comes as property mogul Xoliswa Daku’s company, Daku Group, remains locked in a legal dispute over their proposed R600m redevelopment of the Fish River Resort near Port Alfred. Seen here are the artists' impressions of their proposed Fish River Resort development.

An investment company currently embroiled in a court battle over the stalled Fish River Resort development has secured a R50m agreement to revive one of the Eastern Cape’s historic tourism attractions.

Property mogul Xoliswa Daku’s company, Daku Group, will lead the revitalisation of the Cradock Spa & Caravan Park in eNxuba, formerly Cradock, following a long-term agreement with the Inxuba Yethemba municipality.

The resort, which stretches across the Fish River, is known for its natural sulphur hot spring pools, long regarded as a healing attraction for visitors.

However, visitor numbers have declined in recent years while sections of the facility have fallen into disrepair.

Daku confirmed on Friday that her company would inject R50m to refurbish and upgrade the resort.

“We do direct investment in unused or dilapidated key sector nodes owned by the government, especially tourism nodes and accommodation,” she said.

“We focus on restoring the dignity of these properties, creating memories for communities as well as jobs.”

Renovations are expected to take place in phases, with work already under way on the pool, picnic area, chalets and the main hall.

By modernising this unique natural resource, the project aims to create a distinct health and leisure offering that will differentiate Cradock from other destinations, drawing wellness tourists from across the province and beyond — Xoliswa Daku, property mogul

Daku said the project would transform the natural mineral springs into a thermal wellness attraction while expanding the resort’s capacity to host major events.

She said the development was expected to boost tourism in the region while creating sustainable employment and economic opportunities for the local community.

“By modernising this unique natural resource, the project aims to create a distinct health and leisure offering that will differentiate Cradock from other destinations, drawing wellness tourists from across the province and beyond,” she said.

Despite the renovations, Daku said the resort would remain open to visitors during the upgrade process.

Inxuba Yethemba municipal spokesperson Lindokuhle September said on Monday the agreement concluded with Daku was a 45-year lease.

As part of the agreement, September said, the Daku Group was responsible for:

- the submission of a development plan for approval by council;

to secure the necessary funding for the project;

to commence with construction within a reasonable period from the approval of the plan;

to submit periodical progress reports to council; and

to bear all costs associated with the development.

The natural spring water swimming pool is already fully functional, together with a selected number of the chalets — Lindokuhle September, Inxuba Yethemba municipal spokesperson

He said the municipality’s responsibilities in terms of the lease related to performing its regulatory functions in respect of the approval of building plans, regular monitoring of the renovations and construction phases and the provision of infrastructure such as electricity, water and sanitation.

“The redevelopment process envisages four phases, the first of which had been completed.

“The natural spring water swimming pool is already fully functional, together with a selected number of the chalets.

“Phase 2 entails the completion/renovation of all chalets and the caravan site, phase 3 a fully functional spa facility and phase 4 the completion of conference facilities and an events venue,” September said.

Daku’s new investment comes as her company remains locked in a legal dispute over the proposed redevelopment of the Fish River Resort near Port Alfred.

Daku said previously she had assembled a consortium of South African and international investors who were prepared to invest R600m to redevelop the dilapidated resort.

Her partners, The Lux Collective and investors from Dubai, had visited the site with the intention of making it the flagship of their South African portfolio.

The Lux Collective, part of the IBL Group, operates resorts in Mauritius, Dubai, Singapore and the UK, as well as in Mozambique, Botswana, Kenya and Namibia.

However, a contractual dispute with Vuyokazi Batana’s Ezamatshawe company and its US-based investment partner, Joktel, halted those plans.

Batana entered into lease agreements for Maitland Farm on December 9 and Fish River Resort on December 11 2024, the same day Daku received notice that her contract to develop the resort with a Dubai-based consortium had been terminated.

The Prudhoe Community Trust had originally signed a lease agreement with Daku on November 1 2024, but later cancelled it, alleging she had breached contractual obligations. It is a claim that Daku disputes.

She subsequently approached the high court in Makhanda, seeking an interdict to halt the proposed development.

In a recent ruling, the court granted the interdict, preventing Ezamatshawe and Joktel from commencing or continuing construction at the Fish River Resort and its golf course while the contractual dispute is resolved.

Meanwhile, Premier Oscar Mabuyane said during his state of the province address two weeks ago that tourism in the Eastern Cape was recovering unevenly, with growth largely driven by domestic travel while international arrivals improved moderately.

He said the province generated a record R6bn in tourism revenue in the final quarter of 2025, with more than R4bn spent by visitors in December alone.

Daily Dispatch