Mom left disabled from machete attack shares story; church assists with essentials

COMMUNITY HELP: Babalwa Mampangashe, a GBV victim, broke down in tears after a receiving a new bed, blankets, kitchen utensils and other supplies from the Ibandla Lasemthini Evangelic Movement Church congregants on Sunday.

A Mthatha mother of four, left permanently disabled after a machete attack, has received a lifeline from a local church, which donated household essentials to help her family rebuild their lives.

The Ibandla Lasemthini Evangelical Movement on Sunday delivered a new bed, blankets, clothing, kitchen utensils and groceries to the home of Babalwa Mampangashe, 37, in Ku-Ngqwala village outside Mthatha.

Overcome with emotion, the mother of four broke down in tears as church members arrived with the donations.

“I want GBV victims to know there is life after enduring a traumatic incident in your life, you can still survive and move on with your life,” she said.

Mampangashe survived a brutal attack last year that left her with deep scars on her head and body and robbed her of the use of her hands.

Despite the ordeal, she is determined to rebuild her life and is writing a book about her experiences in the hope it will inspire other victims of gender-based violence.

Her manuscript, titled My scars don’t define me, only my strength and courage define me, has already been completed.

Before the attack she worked at a preschool in the village.

She grew up not knowing her father and lost her mother in 2017.

“I hope the book can also encourage people to speak out and not bottle the trauma inside.

“I was rejected by my father, but the church has shown me there are people who still love and care for me.

“I am hoping to get assistance to publish my book to help people know that even if you grow up without a father, you can still become something in life,” she said.

She also said her children had always seen themselves as different from others because they were poor and struggling.

The attack changed her life completely. She now depends on others for many daily tasks, relying heavily on her children and neighbours.

“My children have to cook for me before going to school.

“If they are not around, I rely on the goodwill of neighbours,” she said.

The family lives in an RDP house, having previously stayed in a leaking shack.

However, they still do not have a toilet and must use facilities at a neighbour’s home.

Mampangashe said the attack happened shortly after her boyfriend, whose name is known to the Dispatch, was released on parole on December 31 2024 after serving time for assaulting another man.

In January last year, he allegedly arrived at her home in Elliotdale and threatened to kill her without provocation.

She reported the incident to correctional services officials and two warders arrived and took him away.

However, about 10 minutes later they returned saying he had escaped from their vehicle.

She said he later returned and attacked her with a bush knife, leaving her hospitalised for about a month.

She told me she was worried because although she received food through the school nutrition programme, she could not prepare anything for her disabled mother — Nozuko Binase-Madikazi, counsellor mentor

The church learnt about the family’s situation through social media after counsellor mentor Nozuko Binase-Madikazi, from Maxwele Clinic, spoke with one of Mampangashe’s children.

“She told me she was worried because although she received food through the school nutrition programme, she could not prepare anything for her disabled mother,” Binase-Madikazi said.

Church founder Bishop Tshepo Machaea said supporting vulnerable families formed part of the church’s mission.

“I do not even know how she [Mampangashe] survived that brutal attack, which left her permanently disabled,” he said.

“But seeing the smiles on her and her children’s faces warms our hearts because the role of the church goes beyond just preaching to the converted, we have a role to play in building communities.”

