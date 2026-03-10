Princess Sandile a pillar of cultural strength in Xhosa kingdom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ROYAL MOURNING: The AmaRharhabe and royal houses of King Phalo are in mourning following the passing of Princess Thembeka “Cuthwana” Sandile, one of the kingdom’s most respected senior royals.

Traditional leaders, government officials and members of the Xhosa royal houses are expected to gather at Mngqesha Great Place near Qonce on Saturday to bid farewell to Princess Thembeka “Cuthwana” Sandile.

The respected AmaRharhabe royal, 77, died after suffering a stroke on March 2 at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.

Her passing has brought together the houses of the Xhosa nation — Rharhabe and Gcaleka — and the wider Tshawe dynasty, with many describing her as a pillar of wisdom and strength within the royal family.

Princess Sandile was the last surviving child of King Archie Velile Sandile, who reigned between 1932 and 1965 as the eighth-generation king of the AmaRharhabe. She was born 17 years after her father ascended to the throne and was 16 when he died in 1965.

She was the great-aunt of the reigning AmaRharhabe king, Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile, and a close family member of the AmaXhosa king, Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu.

Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, the AmaRharhabe kingdom’s former royal spokesperson and now deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, described her as a respected cultural activist who dedicated her life to her community.

“She played a pivotal role in rejuvenating cultural practices aimed at nurturing girl-children and empowering them towards self-reliance and accountable citizenry upon reaching majority,” Burns-Ncamashe said.

“She leaves behind a strong legacy through the Mngqesha Cultural Group, which brings together young people and elders. The initiative reflected her commitment to preserving AmaRharhabe customs and heritage.

“She always carried herself with simplicity and humility, yet was forthright and fearless in dealing with ill-discipline and poor ethics.

“A quiet yet impactful cultural activist grounded in community structures and culture.”

He described Princess Sandile as a unifying figure who loved her kingdom and was committed to development and traditions.

She lived through several generations of AmaRharhabe leadership, witnessing the reigns of her father from 1932-1965, her brother King Mxolisi Sandile (1965–1985), Regent Queen Nolizwe Sandile (1985–1991), King Maxhoba Sandile (1991–2011), and Regent Queen Noloyiso Sandile (2011–2020).

She later saw her grand nephew, King Jonguxolo Vululwandle Sandile, ascend to the throne in 2020.

AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcawu is expected to lead a delegation from the Gcaleka kingdom at the funeral.

Prince Xolani Sandile, spokesperson for the Sandile royal family, said: “She was one of the leading figures who ensured that our kingship remained and confronted every sinister effort to erase it.

“The Nhlapo Commission in 2008 ruled that AmaRharhabe was not a legitimate kingship but the princess and many others from the Gcaleka royal house fought hard to ensure it was restored.

“We are happy that she departed knowing that the kingship is intact and recognised.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch