Registration of spaza shops stall due to staff shortages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National government has seen slow progress in its mission to ensure compliance of spaza shops due to a shortage of inspectors across municipalities.

The national government has seen slow progress in its mission to ensure compliance in more than 80,000 spaza shops due to a shortage of health inspectors across municipalities.

Health inspectors are responsible for inspecting food sold by vendors and spaza shop owners to ensure compliance in terms of health standards, educating businesses and conducting inspections.

However, during a progress report presented at parliament’s select committee on small businesses meeting last week, Vincent Rabothata, the chief director for planning and policy support at the co-operative governance department (Cogta), revealed there had been no significant increase in the number of new spaza shop registrations, comparing registration numbers between February and December 2025.

There had also been no increase in the number of approved Certificates of Acceptability (COA), permits and licences.

Rabothata said many municipalities were still processing business licensing applications manually.

These had to go through a lengthy process in various departments in municipalities before they were finally approved.

“We still note that there is a lack of sufficient human resources when municipalities do not have sufficient numbers of business licensing officials and environmental health practitioners that are mainly based in district municipalities and metropolitan municipalities.

“The key point to make here is that these practitioners play a significant role in the process.

“Given that business licences are only issued when health and spatial planning considerations have been met, we find that a lot of municipalities are constrained and are dependent on the districts to provide environmental health services,” he said.

An audit conducted on all municipalities revealed that no municipality in the country met the national health environmental norms and standards.

Rabothata said Eastern Cape municipalities had a shortage of 481 health practitioners, with OR Tambo accounting for 120 of that number.

The Buffalo City Metro was operating with just 29 health practitioners, with a shortage of 69.

EFF MP Babalwa Mathulelwa described the shortfall in the Eastern Cape’s issuing of licences for spaza shops as a crisis.

“I was very disappointed in the report itself because it does not give clear details.

“We know most spaza shops there are owned by foreign nationals, interventions were made by the government registering spaza shops.

“This was even reported to the minister,” she said.

According to the latest stats, the province has a total of 9,725 spaza shops, with just 1,995 having permits and 1,406 issued with COAs.

Mathulelwa said this was a clear indication that Cogta was not doing its job.

“We were told when we were in Matatiele that if the department [small business] wants to fund a spaza shop, they depend on licensing information from Cogta.”

Cogta provincial spokesperson Pheello Oliphant referred questions to the BCM and OR Tambo municipalities.

Neither had commented by the time of publication.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest number of spaza shops, accounting for half of the 81,000 recorded nationally.

In 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive that all spaza shops and food establishments must be registered after several incidents in which mostly children were treated in hospital after ingesting food believed to have been bought from unregistered shops, including spaza shops.

A year later, small business development minister Stella Ndabeni announced a R500m support fund for spaza shops in collaboration with the department of trade, industry and competition.

During last week’s parliamentary session, the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency said nearly 3,800 applications had been received, with R29m in stock already moving through the disbursement pipeline.

Only R1.6m of this was allocated to the Eastern Cape.

The agency’s report revealed that the primary constraint remained the licensing gap at municipal level, where thousands of applicants were stalled by a lack of formal permits.

“To maximise the fund’s impact, the [small business development department] is advocating for conditional licensing reforms to ensure that administrative hurdles do not prevent eligible South African entrepreneurs from receiving support,” the report said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch