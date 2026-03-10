Scholar transport driver ‘opens protection order’ against girl seen in viral video

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils waiting for their transport to be inspected during a roadworthy operation in Vanderbijlpark.

The driver of a minibus transporting pupils at the centre of a viral video showing a pupil being slapped repeatedly and dragged from the vehicle, says he has taken out a protection order against the pupil.

The Roodepoort driver has made claims of a history of violence towards him, and other pupils, by a matric pupil.

Lungani “Magolide” Maswanganyi told Sowetan he was the driver of the minibus in the video that shows a pupil being dragged out of the vehicle. The driver claimed that the teenager had been problematic and unruly, and he had been in constant communication with her family.

“Sometimes when we had to go for home drop-offs, she would get out of the car, delaying others. Then when we got to her destination she refused to get out, and asked to be dropped elsewhere.

“She would often physically attack me,” he alleged. “At one point, she tore my clothes and damaged the car, for which her family compensated me.

“So I stopped being her driver and avoided her.”

He gave further examples of her alleged unruly behaviour, in which she sometimes bullied and hurt other pupils.

Describing the widely shared video showing him removing the pupil from the car, he said she had been harassing other pupils. He said he had tried to reason with her before removing her from his car, but she would not listen.

“The guy seen slapping her multiple times is, in fact, her brother, who witnessed it all and reprimanded her.

“I have since taken out a protection order against her. I don’t want her anywhere near me.”

Earlier, Sowetan reported that the Gauteng Learner Transport Organisation says it is investigating the incident.

Sowetan had not been able to get hold of the teenager or her family at the time of publication.

Sowetan