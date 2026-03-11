A clarion call to Eastern Cape writers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SHARE YOUR STORIES: The Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture has called on writers across the province to submit original manuscripts in four widely spoken languages before March 26 for possible publication.

The department of sport, recreation, arts and culture has called on Eastern Cape writers to submit original manuscripts in Afrikaans, English, isiXhosa and Sesotho for possible publication in the 2026/2027 financial year.

The initiative is aimed at supporting writers, promoting literature in indigenous languages and preserving the province’s rich storytelling traditions.

MEC Sibulele Ngongo said the call for manuscripts formed part of the department’s broader responsibility to promote and develop the literary arts and cultural expression in the Eastern Cape.

The province had long been home to talented storytellers, but many aspiring writers struggled to get their works published.

“The province has a rich storytelling tradition and many talented writers who often lack access to publishing opportunities,” Ngongo said.

In recent years, the department had hosted writing workshops for emerging writers, often facilitated by experienced authors.

“Part of the work that we do as the department is to offer writing workshops for budding writers, and over the past two to three years we have been deliberate in getting legendary authors who stem from the province to facilitate these workshops,” Ngongo said.

She said publishing costs remained a significant barrier for many aspiring writers.

“Because we know that publishing costs are unaffordable for many emerging writers in our rural areas and townships, we have a dedicated programme of supporting our writers to publish their manuscripts,” she said.

The department also provides platforms where writers can showcase their work and connect with the publishing industry.

These include the Eastern Cape Provincial Book Fair and the Eastern Cape Literature Festival, which forms part of the National Arts Festival.

“These programmes give our authors an opportunity to launch and sell their books while also engaging with renowned authors, publishers and industry experts,” Ngongo said.

In addition to supporting writers, the initiative aims to boost the use of indigenous languages in literature.

Ngongo said encouraging writing in Afrikaans, English, isiXhosa and Sesotho promoted linguistic diversity while helping to preserve the cultural identity of communities.

“Promoting writing in these languages supports linguistic diversity and ensures that literature reflects the cultural identity of the people of the Eastern Cape,” she said.

“It also helps preserve indigenous languages, promotes reading in mother tongues and ensures that communities can access literature in languages they understand and relate to.”

The call for manuscripts is open to writers from across the Eastern Cape, including emerging and established authors.

Manuscripts should generally be at least 100 pages long, though shorter works will be considered for children’s books and poetry.

Works in a wide range of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, novels, children’s literature, drama and those documenting heritage, culture and history will be accepted.

Authors must submit completed manuscripts in a Word document to languages@ecsrac.gov.za before the closing date of March 26. Submissions must include at least two contact details.

A panel of publishers recently appointed by the department will evaluate the manuscripts and identify those suitable for publication.

“The number of manuscripts considered will depend on the volume and quality of submissions received,” Ngongo said.

The panel will focus on selecting quality manuscripts that reflect the stories, heritage and experiences of the Eastern Cape.

Ngongo said manuscripts that told strong heritage stories from the province and could potentially be adapted into films would be prioritised.

Writers whose manuscripts are selected will have their books published by the department and will be given opportunities to launch and promote their work at various literary events, including the Eastern Cape Literature Festival and the Eastern Cape Provincial Book Fair.

The department will cover the costs related to participation in these programmes.

Published books will also be distributed through the department’s initiatives and placed in public libraries across the province.

“The Eastern Cape has long been a fountain that provides the country with renowned authors,” Ngongo said.

“The aim is to ensure we continue to produce authors that can take the baton forward and tell and rewrite the stories of the Eastern Cape.”

She said strengthening literature in the province would not only promote reading and writing but also ensure that communities documented their own histories for future generations.

