Community demands sacking of teacher suspended after cruel video mocking pupil

A primary school teacher in George has been suspended by the Western Cape education department pending an investigation after allegedly posting a video in which a grade 1 pupil was mocked for not being able to afford a pie during a school fundraising initiative.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media after it was posted in a school WhatsApp group, the teacher can be heard allegedly taunting the child and instructing his classmates not to share their pies with him.

The boys and girls can clearly be seen eating at their desks while the little boy covers his eyes.

Angry parents and community members protested outside Thembalethu Primary School on Wednesday, demanding the teacher’s dismissal. The department confirmed that psychological support would be provided to the child and his family.

More than 500 people, including members of political parties and local activists, gathered at the school, calling for accountability.

