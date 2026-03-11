Eastern Cape intensifies fight against foot-and-mouth havoc

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PROTECTING HERDS: Vaccinations being carried out at three farms within the Walter Sisulu local municipality.

More than 90,000 cattle have been vaccinated in the Eastern Cape in a single week as the authorities race to contain the spread of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), but some farmers say the rollout has yet to reach their herds.

The outbreak has spread to all of SA’s nine provinces, depleting herds, affecting farmers’ livelihoods and playing havoc with export markets.

Communal and subsistence farmers in the Eastern Cape said this week they believed they had been overlooked despite the mass vaccination campaign aimed at curbing the outbreak.

Mhlobo Mbane, of Tuni village in Dikeni, who owns about 150 head of cattle, claimed smaller farmers were being left behind while commercial operations received attention first.

“We haven’t seen anything that they are starting to vaccinate, apart from commercial farms,” Mbane said.

“But we understand that those people are well resourced.

“The people that are really struggling are communal farmers.

“We want to be treated the same, because we feel the same impact.”

Similar concerns were raised by Mzukisi Mesani, of Centane, who said the disease had taken a heavy toll on his herd of about 80 head of cattle.

“This disease caused me sleepless nights because my cattle have been dying out,” Mesani said.

“I do not feel supported, ever since I reported this. People came to check and verify if my cattle had been infected, but I never got a call since then.

“As farmers, we are at a loss, and for me, it has been the female cows that have been dying out because they have no strength to fight the disease.”

Subsistence farmers say they feel left out of the province-wide vaccination campaign, which they claim is mainly focused on commercial farms. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supp)

The foot-and-mouth vaccination drive in the Eastern Cape has seen more than 90,000 cattle being inoculated in one week. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supp)

The vaccination campaign in the province has been boosted by a R55m cash injection approved by the Eastern Cape treasury to help procure vaccines.

The Eastern Cape department of rural development and agrarian reform has ordered 1.05-million doses from state-owned vaccine supplier Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), while the province also received an allocation of 150,000 doses from a national consignment of vaccines imported from Argentina.

Vaccination teams are now inoculating about 12,000 cattle a day in affected areas in the province.

Department spokesperson Athule Joka said that though the vaccination process had begun, the number of reported infections had not yet declined.

“For the vaccine to take effect it will take 10-14 days and at this stage results from the samples that were taken earlier on indicate an increase in positive cases,” Joka said.

“The department, in partnership with private veterinarians, is working tirelessly, and in one week of receipt of [the] vaccine, 90,000 animals have been vaccinated.

“We understand the urgency [for] this vaccination campaign, and we wish to assure the communities that the vaccine will also reach their cattle.”

Asked if there was a record of how many cattle had been lost to the disease so far, Joka said they do not keep records because the disease is not fatal.

“It doesn’t really kill the animals, but what is affected, fatally, are the calves, but even with them the farmers do not keep their records.”

Hot spot areas being prioritised include the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Matatiele, Umzimvubu, AB Xuma, Ingquza Hill, Walter Sisulu and Enoch Mgijima local municipalities, James Calata in the Joe Gqabi district municipality as well as the Buffalo City Metro.

Commercial farmers say the outbreak has also placed severe pressure on their operations.

Cathcart farmer James Miller said even farms that had not yet recorded infections were feeling the economic impact.

“This is a very challenging time. [Our] income is not stable any more.

“All our costs and expenses are the same, but [we] are just not getting the income at the end of the month,” Miller said.

“The distribution of vaccines has been good, but we just haven’t been issued enough vaccines yet.

“We need more [vaccines] and we need more fast.”

There’s no traceability in a lot of the communal cattle and there are vaccinated cattle without any traceability, which is fundamentally incorrect — Peter Cloete, Agri-EC president

Agri-EC president Peter Cloete welcomed the vaccination campaign but warned that the traceability of livestock must improve to make the programme effective.

He said vaccinated cattle should have traceability pegs to track which animals had been inoculated.

“There’s no traceability in a lot of the communal cattle and there are vaccinated cattle without any traceability, which is fundamentally incorrect,” Cloete said.

“However, we have allowed [this to happen] and said to the department that it is fine, but before the booster vaccine comes, they need to get traceability pegs into all these cattle.

“Because otherwise you’re wasting your time. You’re going to test an animal in five years’ time and you’re not going to know if it was inoculated or if it has got foot-and-mouth.”

The province has ordered additional vaccine consignments to supplement the national supply, which is being distributed based on the number of cases reported in each province.

The 1.05-million doses ordered by the Eastern Cape are expected to arrive within three to six months.

According to Joka, the vaccination drive forms part of the first phase of the national 10-year FMD vaccination strategy.

Phase one focuses on stabilising outbreaks through vaccination and is expected to take one to two years.

The Eastern Cape has an estimated 3.1-million head of cattle and aims to vaccinate about 80% of the targeted animals in priority districts during the first year of the programme.

Nationally, the department of agriculture aims to vaccinate 80% of SA’s 14-million cattle by December as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen told MPs last week that vaccination efforts were fully operational across all provinces after the arrival of additional consignments.

He confirmed one-million doses procured from Argentina had been released into the field after regulatory and logistical delays were resolved.

A further 1.5-million doses from Dollvet in Türkiye had arrived and were being distributed, bringing the total available supply to 2.5-million doses, Steenhuisen said. — Additional reporting by Business Day

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch