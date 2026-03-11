FlySafair introduces temporary surcharge after sharp spike in fuel prices

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Low-cost airline FlySafair will introduce a temporary “dynamic fuel surcharge” on certain flights from Thursday after aviation fuel prices surged dramatically in recent weeks.

The airline said the price of Jet A1 fuel at South African airports increased by about 70% in a single week, forcing the carrier to recover a portion of the unexpected costs while continuing operations.

The surcharge will take effect from Thursday and will apply only to flights departing on or before May 12 2026. The airline said the additional charge will be clearly itemised on tickets so that passengers can see the direct impact of the fuel price spike.

Customers who have already booked flights will not see any change to their fares and the surcharge will not be applied retrospectively.

“Existing bookings remain fully protected,” said the airline, adding that the measure is temporary and will be reviewed regularly as fuel prices stabilise.

The airline said it had absorbed the rising fuel costs for as long as possible to avoid sudden fare increases for passengers. However, the scale of the increase meant it needed to recover a portion of these costs to maintain reliable and sustainable operations.

