Health department ordered to explain 27 alleged service failures

The Eastern Cape health department has been given two weeks by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to respond to 27 alleged systemic failures in the province’s public healthcare system.

The order came after the department failed to respond to several complaints submitted to the commission over the past two years.

Eastern Cape health head of department Dr Rolene Wagner appeared before the SAHRC on Tuesday after being subpoenaed to account for the issues.

She was summoned in terms of Section 15(1)(c) and (d) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act 40 of 2013.

SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter said the subpoena followed ongoing investigations into systemic failures in the provision of public healthcare services in the province.

“The subpoena arises from the commission’s ongoing investigations into systemic failures in the provision of public healthcare services across the Eastern Cape, following numerous complaints it has received from various complainants,” Carter said.

The complaints include allegations of racism among staff, unsafe and dilapidated infrastructure, shortages of healthcare professionals, limited access to essential medication and treatment, prolonged water shortages at healthcare facilities and clinic closures without adequate interim arrangements.

Carter said the commission was also investigating allegations of procedural unfairness affecting vulnerable patients.

“The challenges raise serious concerns regarding the protection and fulfilment of several constitutional rights, including the right of access to healthcare services, human dignity, life equality and security of the person,” she said.

We are not happy about how the department handled the matter, and we demand that they do a thorough investigation, and one must face consequences — Dr Eileen Carter, SAHRC provincial manager

Among the matters raised was an allegation of racism at Frere Hospital in 2024.

“There have been racist allegations made by the employees about a manager who has [allegedly] been calling nurses in a derogatory term ‘monkeys’,” Carter said.

“We are not happy about how the department handled the matter, and we demand that they do a thorough investigation, and one must face consequences.”

The commission also raised concerns about staffing shortages and infrastructure problems at several health facilities.

Carter said the commission had received a complaint concerning Lurhwayizo Village.

“We also received a complaint on April 25 2024, about Lurhwayizo Village that has only one operating clinic, with one professional nurse who operates for five other villages that are within the radar,” she said.

Responding to the complaints, Wagner told the commission the department would provide a comprehensive response to all 27 issues within the time given.

She also addressed some of the concerns raised during the hearing.

“The Lurwayizo health post is situated in Ward 21 at the Willowvale cluster under the Mbhashe sub-district, which covers a rural part of the province made up of traditional residences.

“The department employed two professional nurses who are roving between the Ngquthu and Lurwayizo health posts.

“The services for Lurwayizo health post are provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Wagner said.

The department is aware of the infrastructure challenges at Sada, as a result Sada was prioritised as part of the 2025/2026 repairs, renovation and revamping (RRR) projects to bring the facility’s infrastructure to compliance, a R1m project — Dr Rolene Wagner, head of department

Regarding the condition of the Sada Clinic, Wagner said the facility had been included in the department’s repairs, renovation and revamping programme.

“The department is aware of the infrastructure challenges at Sada, as a result Sada was prioritised as part of the 2025/2026 repairs, renovation and revamping (RRR) projects to bring the facility’s infrastructure to compliance, a R1m project.”

She said the project had passed the design stage and was now moving through procurement processes to appoint a contractor.

Wagner did not provide a clear explanation regarding the racism allegations at Frere Hospital, but said the department would investigate the matter further.

“I did not have enough time to investigate the matter, as it got into my hands, and I had to attend the commission.

“It seemed the suspect’s name was misspelt, so we will make sure to look into the matter and come with concrete information,” she said.

She also said no final decision had been taken on the future of Indwe Provincial Hospital.

According to Wagner, any decision about closing or repurposing the hospital would follow a consultative process led by Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa.

In March 2025, Indwe residents submitted a petition to the department demanding that the hospital remain a fully functioning facility rather than being downgraded to a community health centre.

