LISTEN | Ryan Botha’s song strikes a chord with city’s residents

East London-born Ryan Botha has stirred up nostalgia with a new song, created with the help of artificial intelligence, reflecting on growing up here in the 1980s and 1990s.

Now based in Australia, Botha said the idea for the song came about after he attended an Ed Sheeran concert with his family.

“I went to an Ed Sheeran concert a few weeks ago, and his song Castle on the Hill really resonated with me because it’s about where he grew up,” Botha said.

“It got me thinking about East London and how special our childhood was in the 80s and 90s, so I decided to write some lyrics about it and play around with creating a song.”

Listen to the song here:

Botha grew up in what was known as East London and attended Stirling Primary School before moving on to Selborne College, where he matriculated in 1991. After studying at university and teaching at Selborne, he moved to London in 1997.

“I spent nine years in the UK, lived in Durban for a little while, then returned to the UK for another five years. Now I live in Australia with my wife and our two beautiful kids,” he said.

The song began as a personal project and a way to capture memories of growing up in what was called East London.

“The memories came flooding back, and I realised how rich our childhoods were and how much fun we had,” he said.

The song celebrates childhood memories “locked in time” that are familiar to many who have lived in the city, from its beautiful beaches to its incredible schools and local hangouts.

“Numbers on a Friday, excitement in the air, late-night snacks at the Windmill, we didn’t have a care,” is one of the lines in the song.

References to milkshakes at Friesland, derby days, Wimpy breakfast, Border Rugby and pub lunches at Bucs (Buccaneers) on Sunday, Gundeck, Highlander and karaoke at Jekyll & Hyde are also included.

Vaughan Kretzmann visited Australia a few months ago and took the time to catch up with his friend Ryan Botha. (SUPPLIED)

Botha said he used artificial intelligence to generate the voice.

“I can’t sing at all, so I found an AI voice that captured the emotion of how the song made me feel and played around with it until it sounded good.”

He initially shared the song with a childhood friend, Vaughan Kretzmann, who is based in KuGompo.

“I’ve known Vaughan since we were five. We grew up together. I sent it to him just to have a listen. He shared it with a few people, and by the next day, it was coming back to me through various WhatsApp groups.”

Botha said he was surprised by how quickly the song spread.

“I honestly thought it would fizzle out in a day or two,” he said. “It would be great for someone from East London to actually sing it so it has a hometown voice behind it rather than AI.”

Reflecting on the response, Botha said the song simply celebrated the city many still called home.

“East London is an incredible place,” he said. “It’s a special place with special people, and I hope the song helped us all remember little bits of who we are.”

