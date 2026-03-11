Mabuyane urges closer ties between traditional leaders, government

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and chief Mwelo Nnkonyane share a lighter moment during the Eastern Cape Traditional Leaders’ Summit in East London on Tuesday. Mabuyane called for close cooperation between traditional leaders and the government.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called for a renewed partnership between the government and traditional leaders to tackle poverty, hunger and underdevelopment in the province’s rural areas.

Speaking at the Eastern Cape Traditional Leaders’ Summit in East London this week, Mabuyane said closer co-operation was essential if the province was to unlock its potential.

“The institution of traditional leadership remains one of the oldest and most enduring pillars of governance in our society,” he said.

The two-day summit, held at the East London International Convention Centre, brought together chiefs, government officials and other stakeholders to examine the role of traditional leadership in governance and rural development.

Organised by the Eastern Cape department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, the gathering was convened under the theme “Traditional leadership at the centre of the rural developmental agenda and social cohesion through co-operation with government”.

Mabuyane acknowledged growing frustration among traditional leaders over their lack of access to support systems such as medical aid and pensions, as well as delays in recognition and administrative processes.

“As government, we take these matters seriously. We acknowledge that there are areas where the system has not worked as efficiently as it should.

“This summit must therefore help us move beyond grievance and towards practical solutions.

“It must help us answer a fundamental question: how do we strengthen the partnership between traditional leadership and democratic government in a way that improves the lives of our people?”

Large parts of the Eastern Cape population live under the jurisdiction of traditional authorities, particularly in rural areas.

Mabuyane said the province held enormous potential, particularly in agriculture.

“The Eastern Cape possesses vast tracts of fertile and underutilised arable land.

“If fully leveraged, with proper infrastructure, investment and co-ordination, these lands could play a transformative role,” he said.

“It is unacceptable that in a province endowed with such agricultural potential, some families still experience food scarcity and malnutrition.”

Traditional leaders occupy positions of great influence. Communities look to you for guidance, stability and wisdom — Oscar Mabuyane, premier

He urged traditional leaders to mobilise communities around agriculture and rural economic initiatives.

Mabuyane said traditional leaders must remain a unifying force in society.

“Traditional leaders occupy positions of great influence. Communities look to you for guidance, stability and wisdom,” he said.

“It is for this reason that the institution of traditional leadership must always remain a force for unity, social cohesion and peace.”

The summit programme includes addresses from traditional authorities and government leaders from across the province.

Mabuyane also paid tribute to AmaRharhabe Princess Thembeka Sandile, who died recently after a short illness.

The summit is expected to conclude with resolutions aimed at strengthening co-operation between the government and traditional leadership structures in tackling the province’s development challenges.

“Let us work together. Let us build a strong relationship between government and traditional leaders.

“By doing so, we will leave a strong legacy for future generations,” Mabuyane said.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, addressing the event virtually, assured traditional leaders that they are not bystanders in development.

“You are important partners in governance. At the national level, traditional leaders play an advisory role on legislation and policies that affect customary law, land reform, and rural development.

“At the provincial level, Houses of Traditional Leaders must strengthen collaboration with legislatures and provincial governments to ensure that programmes respond effectively to rural realities,” he said.

He urged traditional leaders to also work closely with municipalities to close service-delivery gaps and mobilise communities to protect public infrastructure such as schools, clinics, and water systems.

“In the Eastern Cape in particular, traditional leaders have a crucial role to play in confronting some of the most pressing social challenges facing our communities.

“When gender-based violence devastates families and communities, traditional leaders must stand at the forefront in declaring that no woman or child should live in fear,” he added.

